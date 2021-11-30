Eagles News: Minshew Mania in the Meadowlands?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Hurts’ status for Jets up in the air with ankle injury - NBCSP

Jalen Hurts is dealing with a sore ankle, and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was unable to say Monday whether Hurts will be able to start against the Jets on Sunday. Hurts took a number of big hits during the Eagles’ 13-7 loss to the Giants Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford and was hobbled by the end of the game. “He’s sore right now,” Sirianni said. “I’m going to have more information for you on Wednesday. Not putting any time (projections) on him or anything like that. We’ll see how he’s doing as the week goes, but he was sore (Sunday).” “I’m hopeful, Jalen’s hopeful that he’ll play. You’ve got to see how things go. We’ll see how the rehab the next two days goes.” [...] If Hurts is unable to play, Minshew would make his 21st career start. He was 7-13 in 20 starts over the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Jaguars with 37 touchdown passes and just 11 interceptions. He has a 93.1 career passer rating, which is 20th-highest in NFL history among QBs who’ve thrown at least 750 passes.

Eagles vs. Giants: 3 winners, 13 losers, 1 IDK - BGN

I’m not trying to take anything away from them winning the game. I am trying to underscore just how bad of a loss this was for the Eagles. This wasn’t a case of “the other team makes plays, too.” The Eagles lost to a team that couldn’t score a single point off of four turnovers. A team that only scored 13 points and logged 4.6 yards per play. A team that converted just 25% of their third downs. A team that gave up 208 rushing yards. A team that just fired their laughably ineffective offensive coordinator and leaked that they won’t be bringing back their dinosaur general manager after the season. A team with one of the very worst records in the NFL since 2017. The Giants stink. And the Eagles lost to them. Embarrassing.

At the Podium: Nick Sirianni confirms Jack Driscoll to IR and touches on lack of targets to Smith and Goedert - BGN Radio

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni speaks with the Philly media Monday afternoon and provides updates on injury reports, takes responsibility for the lack of targets on DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert and more.

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 13 - PhillyVoice

The Eagles didn’t just lose to a trash Giants team. They lost to a trash Giants team that was also missing their two most productive wide receivers (Sterling Shepard and Kadarius Toney), their starting left guard (Shane Lemieux), their starting center (Nick Gates), a pair of starting safeties (Logan Ryan and Jabrill Peppers), and the leader of their defense (Blake Martinez). They’re still only a half-game out of the 7 seed, but had they taken care of business, they’d be in the 7 seed spot, with a half game lead over all the other “contenders.” Now? They’re 11th. I’d move them back in the hierarchy here, but I kinda can’t, since all the teams below them are in even worse shape.

DeSean Jackson and Deep Ball Specialists - Football Outsiders

QB29) Jalen Hurts. Hurts was at his worst when Philadelphia needed him most. On third/fourth downs, he went 2-of-9 for 32 yards with as many conversions (two) as interceptions, plus a sack. In the red zone, he went 0-for-3 with a pair of interceptions.

Grading all 32 first-round picks after Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season - PFF

The Eagles’ offense was once again dominant on the ground, but the passing attack failed to fire this week and floundered in critical, high-leverage situations. Smith saw four targets, catching two of them for just 22 yards. The two incompletions were both off-target throws from Jalen Hurts, and even one of the completions was a questionable decision. Hurts had a rough day passing the football, even if he did throw what could and should have been the game-tying touchdown with his last pass. Smith has generated 1.74 yards per route run this season and has just three drops on 76 targets.

What we learned from Eagles-Giants: When it comes to Jalen Reagor, nothing new - Inquirer

Ultimately, Reagor just isn’t as quick as the Eagles had projected. They should have paid more attention to his combine 40-yard dash (4.47 seconds) than his Pro Day time (4.28). You can see the lack of explosiveness most in the return game. He also doesn’t seem to possess an innate sense of how to perform the job consistently. Receiving, likewise, will likely always be an issue because his route running isn’t close to precise. But these are the consequences when you miss on a first-rounder. Maybe if Sirianni had more depth he could decrease Reagor’s load. But he needs three receivers to run his offense, and Greg Ward (see: dropped goal line pass) and JJ Arcega-Whiteside (another high draft pick whiff) aren’t going to cut it. And maybe there’s hope for Reagor. There’s something to be said for accountability. He could have easily dodged the podium, but he faced the firestorm “to take ownership of what happened” on Sunday. He has apparently followed through on his spring decree of ignoring social media trolls. But it has gotten ugly here in Philadelphia, and this show typically doesn’t end well.

The Winners and Losers of NFL Week 12 - The Ringer

LOSER: Jalen Reagor. [...] The Eagles let Agholor walk after the 2019 season and used their first-round selection in the 2020 draft on another wide receiver: TCU’s Jalen Reagor. In The Ringer’s 2020 NFL Draft Guide, Danny Kelly listed Reagor seventh among receivers, noting that “drops could be a concern.” Of the 41 receivers listed in the 2020 PFF Draft Guide, Reagor had the fourth-highest drop rate. But the Eagles made Reagor the fourth receiver off the board. Clearly, the best way to replace a receiver with questionable hands was to get another receiver with questionable hands. Reagor has been a massive disappointment. His first NFL catch in his first NFL game went for 55 yards; he hasn’t had a full game with that many yards since. Entering Sunday, he was sixth on the Eagles in receiving yards, behind Quez Watkins, taken 179 picks after Reagor in the 2020 draft, and Zach Ertz, a tight end who was traded over a month ago. In Philadelphia’s previous four games, Reagor had four catches for 5 yards. Reagor is 18th in receiving yards among players selected in the 2020 draft, well behind players like Justin Jefferson, Tee Higgins, and Michael Pittman, all of whom were available when the Eagles picked Reagor.

The day after: Jalen Reagor drops his (and the Eagles’) chance for redemption, twice - The Athletic

And blame Howie Roseman. A season and a half into their respective careers, it has already become trite to lament the selection of Reagor over Justin Jefferson, who has established himself as one of the best wide receivers in the league. That criticism is not just hindsight. The very first question posed to Roseman by the Philadelphia media after Reagor’s selection was why the team had passed on Jefferson. “We were just trying to find the right fit for our football team. A lot of good players at that position and a lot of opinions about how good these players are,” Roseman said. “You’re talking about really good players, and it’s just the fit. It’s how the coaches envision these guys being used and what they’re looking for to fit our quarterback skill set. So that was what we were trying to do, find the right fit for the Philadelphia Eagles and where we are as a football team and be a complement to the other players we think we have on offense.” After his two catches for 31 yards Sunday (including an impressive 21-yard grab late in the first half), Reagor has 56 catches for 597 yards in his 23-game career. That’s fewer yards than six of the next seven wide receivers drafted. After catching a 55-yard pass in his NFL debut, he has yet to top 55 receiving yards in a game since. Among all wide receivers, tight ends and running backs drafted in 2020, Reagor entered Sunday ranked 26th in 2021 receiving yards.

What should happen to Eagles’ Jalen Reagor after critical drops vs. Giants? 4 thoughts - NJ.com

Reagor hasn’t done anything to warrant starting status. If the internal message is that he should play due to his draft pedigree, then the argument against the Jefferson standard should be thrown out completely. If the internal message is that he’s not getting enough plays scripted for him, then Reagor should adapt to what’s important for the offense and not himself. If the internal argument is that he’s still learning, then why should he receive playing time over players with more or comparable experience like J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, John Hightower and KeeSean Johnson? At this point, the Eagles should sit Reagor and let him and the coaching staff reassess his play and usage. If they want to continue to trot him out for punt returns, that’s fine, but offensively, he’s not offering a return on his snap count. NFL starting wideouts need to be able to make plays, especially in clutch situations, and Reagor hasn’t done that to this point. The bust label and all of the social media noise shouldn’t matter to the Eagles or Reagor, but the lack of production and consistent mistakes need to. Maybe a breather is what both sides need at this point.

4 things to consider as focus shifts toward Jets - PE.com

3. Second-year wide receiver Jalen Reagor had an opportunity to make a catch at the goal line on the final pass from Hurts but couldn’t come down with the football, and Sirianni talked about Reagor’s need to be more consistent with his performance. “I do believe that Jalen is working himself – he does work extremely hard in practice to get himself better. When he had those opportunities yesterday – he’s going to want – we all wanted him to make that play. Nobody wants him to make that play more than himself, either,” Sirianni said. “He did make a couple nice plays – made a nice catch on a pass that was a little bit behind him, and then he made a nice catch at the end of the first half to put us down there in scoring range, just obviously didn’t execute to finish that off. But what you want out of every player, not just Jalen, right, you want out of every player: consistency. I think what we saw yesterday is that he wasn’t consistent throughout the game. He knows that. We have already talked to him about that. And so, consistency is when you’re making those next steps in your development. So, he’s shown he has playmaking ability, he shows that he can make some big-time plays, we just want to see that more consistent.”

Best available kickers on the Week 13 waiver wire - DraftKings Nation

Jake Elliott, Eagles (11.8%). Next up — @ Jets. The Eagles looked abysmal in Week 12 and Elliott only managed one point. But he was coming off a pair of double digit games and now the Eagles get a bad Jets defense in Week 13. The Jets’ defense ranks dead last in points allowed and opposing kickers are converting the second-most fantasy points against the Jets.

Jets Open As 7 Point Underdogs vs Eagles - Gang Green Nation

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Eagles are 7 point road favorites against the Jets on Sunday. That is a large spread for a road team. It means that bettors think the Eagles are about 10 points better than the Jets on a neutral field. While many Jets fans are viewing this as a “winnable” game, the betting public does not concur. For bettors, a Jets win next Sunday would be a pretty big upset. At this point it’s difficult to point to a single game left on the schedule that the Jets “should” win. Can they win? Of course. Should they be favored in any remaining games? That’s questionable. Perhaps we can point to the Jaguars game. Perhaps. If the defense builds on their second half performance against the Texans, and if Zach Wilson starts to get it together, and if the running game continues what it started against the Texans, then sure, the Jets will eventually start to be favored. But that’s a lot of ifs. It could happen, but it’s probably not the way to bet.

Giants vs. Eagles ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’ review: Thanks for the help, Eagles, edition - Big Blue View

Giants’ secondary — The Giants had a little help — maybe a lot of help — from the Philadelphia trio of quarterback Jalen Hurts, coach Nick Sirianni and wide receiver Jalen Reagor — but they still deserve credit. The Giants played without captain and starting safety Logan Ryan (Reserve/COVID-19 list). They lost starters Adoree’ Jackson (quad) and Darnay Holmes (chest) in the first half. Rookie Aaron Robinson and veteran safety Julian Love played out of position. J.R. Reed, who had not played an NFL defensive snap until Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, played 36 snaps. Steven Parker was on the field at the end. With all of that, the Giants intercepted Hurts three times (Holmes, Xavier McKinney, linebacker Tae Crowder) and Love recovered a fumble by running back Boston Scott. Two of those interceptions came in the red zone. The fumble recovery might have been a game-saver.

Washington rewrites the script by overpowering the Seahawks on Monday Night Football - Hogs Haven

Washington, meanwhile, put itself in the thick of the playoff race with its 3rd win in three weeks. With the MNF victory, Washington bumped the Minnesota Vikings out of the 7th position in the conference rankings. While the NFC has 4 teams with 5-6 records, Washington sits at the top of those four teams by virtue of the NFL’s tie breaking rules.

Report: Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to serve as Cowboys “point person” in Mike McCarthy’s absence - Blogging The Boys

It is more than understandable as to why the Cowboys - who also feature another former head coach on their staff in Ben McAdoo, they also technically have another in Joe Philbin although he himself is also in the COVID protocol - would turn to Dan Quinn given his experience leading an NFL team. He just did it with the Atlanta Falcons through the first few games of last season. One has to also wonder whether or not this week’s opponent was at all a factor in the team’s decision to go with Quinn. Again, Dan Quinn served as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons and therefore has an extensive history of coaching against the New Orleans Saints (who look to be making a change to Taysom Hill at quarterback this week by the way). Ultimately, whether or not the opponent was a factor, it is more than fair for the Cowboys to trust Dan Quinn in this moment. This is a chaotic week and he has a history of steadying the ship from the top position within an NFL team.

5 winners and 3 losers from Week 12 in the NFL - SB Nation

Winner: The New York Football Giants. The Giants won, and they’re back in the playoff picture. That’s not why I want to give them props this week. I want to shout out New York for celebrating Thanksgiving by looking to trim a whole lot of fat. On Sunday morning reports emerged that GM Dave Gettleman might retire after this season, which feels like giving him an out with dignity. It’s the best possible thing to happen to New York in years. Hiring Gettleman was a legendarily terrible decision after he burned the Panthers to the ground on the way out the door, and he did it again with the team where he started in the NFL. Just a beautiful decision if this plays out.

NFL Daily Kickoff, Tuesday - Monday Night Football, COVID-19 issues, CMC, Dalvin Cook, Deebo injuries - The SB Nation NFL Show

The Washington Football team has won 3 in a row since it’s bye week and the Seattle Seahawks are moving in the opposite direction. The NFL had a lot of COVID-19 problems on Monday and some major injuries for several teams across the league.

