Eagles open as big road favorites against the Jets

The Birds will be hoping their Week 13 trip to MetLife Stadium goes much better than their Week 12 stop at the same venue. The Philadelphia Eagles opened as seven-point road favorites against the New York Jets, according to DraftKings Sportbook.

The Eagles should be able to beat the Jets, a team they’ve never lost to in NFL history (perfect 11-0). They’re pretty bad! They rank dead last in point differential, 31st in overall DVOA, 30th in overall Pro Football Focus grade, 32nd in defensive EPA per play, and 27th in offensive EPA per play.

Rookie Zach Wilson has arguably been the worst starting quarterback in the NFL this season with a 57.6 completion rate for just four touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and a 62.9 passer rating. That’s over six points worse than the next worst quarterback, Justin Fields at 69.

This isn’t to suggest it’s impossible for the Jets to win. They actually have some quality victories this season with upsets over Cincinnati and Tennessee. They’re also coming off directly a road win, albeit against a really bad Houston team. The Eagles, meanwhile, are coming off a really disappointing loss to the other New York team.

Though there were a number of troubling signs from their most recent loss, one shouldn’t be ready to write off he Eagles entirely. It’s not hard to envision them bouncing back, especially when one considers how they’ve dominated some lesser teams this season.

I feel comfortable betting on the Eagles to cover in a win over a very bad Jets team. Philly’s offense should rebound against a New York defense that ranks dead last in DVOA and opponent yards per play.

What say you?