Eagles-Giants snap count analysis: Not enough targets for DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert

Time to analyze the Philadelphia Eagles’ snap counts from their Week 12 loss to the New York Giants.
OFFENSE
- Jalen Hurts suffered an ankle injury late in the game but didn’t miss any snaps.
- Dallas Goedert only missed three snaps but somehow only had three targets. That’s unacceptable. Maybe throw to the guy you just signed to a top of the market contract at his position?
- DeVonta Smith only missed six snaps but somehow only had four targets. That’s unacceptable. Maybe throw to the guy you traded up to draft at No. 10 overall?
- Can’t get over how Goedert and Smith only accounted for 22.5% of Hurts’ 31 attempts.
- Quez Watkins was the WR2 in this game. He made a really nice contested leaping grab along the sideline. That was good. On the whole, though, the Eagles haven’t gotten enough out of him. Outside of his 91-yard catch in Week 2, Watkins has 27 receptions for 340 yards (12.6 average) this season. He’s averaging 29.1 yards per game since Week 3.
- Nate Herbig originally filled in for Jason Kelce before the veteran center eventually returned in the third quarter. Herbig then filled in at right guard after Jack Driscoll was carted off the field.
- Jalen Reagor played considerably less than Goedert and Smith but somehow had just as many combined targets (7) as that duo. Insanity. You may have noticed he dropped two huge passes at the end of the game.
- Boston Scott led all Eagles running backs in playing time, in part due to Miles Sanders getting banged up in this game. Scott’s 15 carries went for 64 yards (4.3 average) and one touchdown. He had another 21-yard score called back by an unnecessary penalty. Scott also had that costly fumble on Philly’s penultimate drive.
- Sanders was efficient with nine carries for 64 yards (7.1 average). It’s too bad there were availability issues.
- Jack Stoll saw limited playing time as TE2. Designated blocker.
- J.J. Arcega-Whiteside caught his sole target for 13 yards to give the Eagles a third down conversion. Can’t believe we’ve reached this point but JJAW might deserve to eat in to some of Reagor’s playing time.
- Kenneth Gainwell didn’t see a single carry. He actually led the Eagles in receiving with three grabs for 32 yards (lol at that being good enough to lead the team). All three catches came on Philly’s final drive.
- Greg Ward saw just one target on his seven snaps: his dropped touchdown on 1st-and-goal before the end of the first half. Not exactly making a case for more opportunities. Still have zero catches since Week 4.
- Tyree Jackson saw his lowest snap count by far this season. It’s a shame the Eagles haven’t been able to get him involved in the passing game at all. Though, not exactly surprising from the standpoint that his summer success came working with Joe Flacco, who was willing to attempt throws over the middle that Hurts really isn’t.
DEFENSE
- Alex Singleton saw a major increase in playing time, as expected, with Davion Taylor going on injured reserve. Singleton had a good game with 12 total tackles, including three for loss. Also had a pass breakup.
- Javon Hargrave had his first sack since Week 5, marking a new single-season career high for him with seven total. The sack was a bit of a gift, though, with Daniel Jones purposely going down to force Philly to take their final timeout. Jones would have been able to throw the ball away outside of that specific situation.
- Fletcher Cox had a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit. He still only has two sacks in his last 16 games and zero in his last seven. The eye test indicates he’s been doing some good things but he’s hardly been an elite defender or this team. Which is what he’s being paid to be.
- Avonte Maddox almost came up with Philly’s sole takeaway. Keyword: almost. Bobbled what could’ve been an important interception. Seemed to play well on the whole.
- Josh Sweat had a quarterback hit, his first in the last four weeks. Outside of the Detroit game, Josh Sweat has 1.5 sacks in 11 appearances this season.
- Derek Barnett actually did some nice things in this game. No incredibly dumb penalties. He had two big tackles for loss and also drew a holding penalty. Still a player with two sacks in his last 15 games.
- Milton Williams had a positive flash or two before getting banged up late in the game. Williams has one sack, two tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits in 12 games.
- Ryan Kerrigan made a tackle! His second in 251 snaps this year.
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Jared Mayden made a special teams tackle on the opening kickoff in his first game with the Eagles after being temporarily elevated from the practice squad.
- After scoring a career-high 16 points in Week 11, it was a quiet day at the office for Jake Elliott. The Eagles’ kicker only attempted one kick: an extra point. The low-scoring game also meant he only had two kickoffs.
- Not pictured: Sua Opeta and Andre Dillard each with one ST snap.
DID NOT PLAY
INACTIVE: Jordan Howard, Reid Sinnett, Marlon Tuipulotu, Tay Gowan, Mac McCain, Kary Vincent Jr.
ACTIVE: Gardner Minshew
- The Eagles could benefit from Howard returning but they might try to let him rest and get him back after the Week 14 bye.
