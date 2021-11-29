Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

1) The ‘Unlike Agholor’ Award: Jalen Reagor. Over the years, we’ve seen Eagles receivers suffer game-wrecking drops, like Riley Cooper in the playoffs against the Saints, Nelson Agholor against the Falcons, or J.J. Arcega-Whiteside against the Lions. Reagor took it to a new level on Sunday, when he dropped TWO potential game-winning touchdowns. On the first one, at least he had a defender draped all over him. On the second one, I mean holy crap, catch the freaking ball.Reagor had two catches for 31 yards against the Giants, which was actually his third-most productive game of the season. There will be no shortage of fans who think Reagor should just be cut. Spoiler: That’s not happening. But it’s probably time to sit him down, at least for a game or two.

Hurts, Reagor drag Eagles back to Earth in Roob’s Obs - NBCSP

3. As for Reagor … he’s just awful right now. He had two chances in the final few seconds and Hurts put the ball right there and he couldn’t catch either one. But that’s the kind of year it’s been for him. This team has had a lot of 1st-round busts, from Kenny Jackson, Jon Harris, Jerome McDougle and Fireman Danny up through Derek Barnett and Andre Dillard. But Reagor is really etching his name into the pantheon. He’s just brutal. Nick Sirianni has to shut him down, like Doug Pederson did with Nelson Agholor in 2016. I don’t care if you put a practice squad guy out there in place of him. He’s killing this team right now.

Week 12: The Top 10 Teams In The NFL Right Now, And Who Has The Best Shot To Be This Year’s Bucs - FMIA

Goats of the Week. Jalen Reagor, wide receiver, Philadelphia. Reagor will forever be known (by me at least) as the receiver the Eagles boneheadedly picked one spot ahead of Justin Jefferson. He put an exclamation on that bad pick Sunday. On the final desperation drive by Philadelphia, with the Giants up 13-6, Jalen Hurts twice put passes in Reagor’s hands, both times in scoring position—and Reagor couldn’t catch either one. The first was two yards deep in the end zone, the second right at the goal line. “Two drops that I would say are uncharacteristic,” he said later. Whatever, they cost the Eagles a game in New Jersey. A good receiver has to catch one. A great receiver would catch both. Reagor caught neither. This one will sting for a while.

Jalen Hurts struggles in Eagles’ ugly loss to Giants, 13 to 7 - BGN

There’s no sugarcoating this one: this was a terrible loss. There was really no good reason for the Birds to blow this game. The Eagles entered this game rolling, winning three of their last four. They were facing an under-manned Giants team playing on short rest. They had an opportunity to make their push for the NFC East lead with the Dallas Cowboys losing on Thanksgiving. And, instead, they blew it. Jalen Hurts ultimately gave the Eagles a chance to win at the end of the game. He didn’t get help with Jalen Reagor — who some would probably like to see sent to the moon — dropping the ball near the goal line. But it shouldn’t have had to come down to that. The Eagles’ margin for error was was thinner that it should’ve been with Hurts turning in the worst game of his career. 14/31 (45.2% completion) for 129 yards (4.2 average), zero touchdowns, three interceptions, and a 17.5 passer rating. Downright dreadful.

BGN Instant Reaction Show: Eagles suffer ugly loss to Giants - BGN Radio

Eytan Shander and Jessi Towne Taylor discuss the biggest takeaways from the Eagles’ Week 12 loss to the Giants, 13-7. Jalen Hurts has his worst performance of the season, Jalen Reagor’s failure to catch the ball, why wasn’t DeVonta Smith targeted more? and so much more.

Bad Day - Iggles Blitz

Jalen Reagor dropped two potential TD passes in the final minute. Those are the headline moments. The first was a deep ball that hit Reagor’s facemask and he wasn’t able to pull it in. The other drop came on a fourth down in the final seconds. Reagor might have scored. The Eagles would at least have been at the Giants 1-yard line with time to get a play or two off. Reagor’s drops would not have been so critical if Jalen Hurts hadn’t thrown 3 interceptions, including two in scoring territory. If the Eagles had just kicked field goals in those situations, the end of the game is very different. Hurts forced things and it cost the Eagles in a big way. Hurts ended the game at 14-31-129 with 3 INTs. He did run the ball well (8-77), but that didn’t make up for the passing. Hurts has to be at least functional as a passer. This might have been his worst start in the NFL.

Nick Sirianni fails Jalen Hurts for passing performance in Philadelphia Eagles’ loss - ESPN

Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni implied quarterback Jalen Hurts earned a failing grade for his performance in a 13-7 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday. “It’s never going to be an A, B, C or D if you turn it over three times, right? Obviously, he didn’t play good enough,” Sirianni said. “And we didn’t coach good enough. And it’s all of us. It’s never just one guy. We’re going to look through that tape and we’re going to have to make those corrections from that tape, but when you turn the ball over three times — again, there are different things at play there — but not a winning performance. Running the ball was good.” Hurts entered the game with the top QBR (75.0) in the league over the previous five weeks, using his arm and legs to carve up opposing defenses. While his success on the ground (8 carries, 77 yards) continued against New York, he was 14-of-31 for 129 yards with zero touchdowns and three interceptions through the air. This marked the first three-interception game of Hurts’ career. He became the first Eagles quarterback to throw zero TDs and three interceptions against the Giants since 1990 (Randall Cunningham), according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

NFL Week 12 Game Recap: New York Giants 13, Philadelphia Eagles 7 - PFF

This was easily Jalen Hurts’ worst game of the season. He had just one big-time throw and three turnover-worthy plays in what should finish reviews as a sub-50.0-graded game. He was consistently off-target and made too many mistakes with the football to take control of the game.

Eagles’ Jalen Reagor calls his drops ‘uncharacteristic,’ but they’re typical of a 1st-round bust - NJ.com

While it’s admirable Reagor wanted to take responsibility for his costly fourth-quarter drops, the time has come to move on from the costly Reagor experiment and start looking toward a future without him. Even fellow draft bust J.J. Arcega-Whiteside is looking more efficient these days. For every highlight-reel type catch that Reagor has made, including the one that he made falling backward at the end of the second quarter, there are drops.

DeVonta Smith’s frustration boils over as questionable offensive choices lead to Eagles loss at Giants - Inquirer

When Hurts’ last gasp pass to Reagor went through his hands and to the turf at MetLife Stadium, Smith was visibly upset as he ran off the field. He chucked his helmet to the bench and the normally-reserved rookie yelled, apparently at no one in particular. “I’m sure he was upset. I was upset, too,” Hurts said. “People express themselves differently. We came up short in the game, and it hurts. “We had so many opportunities in the game to take advantage of.” Indeed. But Hurts’ final pass should play on repeat in his head as the Eagles wheel back down the New Jersey Turnpike. Smith’s play of choice wouldn’t have worked well against the Giants’ two-deep coverage, according to Sirianni. But the coach’s call did have Hurts eyeing the short-crossing receiver as his first read. Smith had a step, and then two as he circled up field. He even raised his right hand, and then his left as he flipped his hips. But Hurts was trigger-shy and moved to his left. And by the time he cocked, a Giants safety was over top. So he looked off Smith and tossed to Reagor over the middle just short of the goal line.

2021 NFL season, Week 12: What we learned from Sunday’s games - NFL.com

The Eagles can certainly run it, but they have to be better through the air. Jalen Hurts threw not one, not two, but three interceptions on Sunday, completing just 14 of 31 attempts for 129 yards and a putrid passer rating of 17.5. Philadelphia was once again effective on the ground, racking up 208 rushing yards, but without any consistency through the air, the Eagles’ scoring potential fizzled. When it came down to two late possessions in which they had to throw, the Eagles watched their chances evaporate via a Boston Scott fumble and a turnover on downs, finishing in Giants territory both times but failing to reach the red zone. It’s fine to combine an effective and unpredictable running game with an average air attack, but it won’t win many games when you turn the ball over three times. The Eagles learned this lesson Sunday.

NFL Panic Index: Cowboys can still stay on track; Panthers’ quarterback woes reach critical level - The Athletic

Eagles (5-7): Philadelphia’s victory formula changes when it can’t win up front, and injuries are now a major issue for the offensive line — center Jason Kelce and guard Jack Driscoll were both hurt against the Giants. As encouraged as we were watching the Eagles earlier this month, Week 12 was a reminder of just how narrow their margins are if Jalen Hurts isn’t playing well. Hurts threw three interceptions and the Eagles offense was shut out until a Boston Scott rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Hurts was the Eagles’ leading rusher, with 77 yards on eight carries, and using his legs has to be part of Philly’s offensive design moving forward. Eagles fans shouldn’t be in a full-blown panic about 2021, but it’s reasonable to be worried about how the last month of the season will go and have questions about the long-term quarterback situation.

Dallas Cowboys hopes to win NFC East bolstered after Philadelphia Eagles loss on Sunday - Blogging The Boys

Many Cowboys fans spent the post-turkey part of Thanksgiving concerned that the Eagles - who have an extremely favorable-looking schedule between now and Week 18 - might continue to win games while the Cowboys floundered. This would of course not work out well for Dallas’ hopes to win the NFC East and beyond which again explains why we have all been in a bad mood as of late. But football gives as much as it takes and on Sunday we got to win again. Philadelphia falling to New York leaves the Eagles with a 5-7 record to the Cowboys’ 7-4 one. Nothing is won and there is still a lot of work to do starting Thursday night against the New Orleans Saints, but the Cowboys are only painted into half of a room as opposed to a specific corner right now. The Cowboys have six games remaining and four of them will come against NFC East competition. Their road is certainly difficult, but thanks to the Eagles loss on Sunday the demand to be perfect has diminished. Thank you, New York Giants. We’ll see you soon.

Giants vs. Eagles ‘things I think:’ Is the offense fixed? What were the Eagles thinking? More thoughts - Big Blue View

A winning streak against the Eagles? Before a late-season victory over Philadelphia last season, the Giants had lost eight straight games to the Eagles. They have now won two straight. The Giants have won three straight games at home, with the prior two victories coming over the Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders. That marks the first time since 2016 that the Giants have won three straight at home. Could that be a teeny, tiny sign of progress?

How the NFL playoff picture looks coming out of Week 12 - DraftKings Nation

The 1 p.m. ET results have seen some modest upsets and some big wins for contenders. The Patriots rolled the Titans 36-13 and the Bengals crushed the Steelers 41-10. The big upset of the morning saw the Giants beat the Eagles in the Meadowlands. Both teams are below .500 but hanging around the playoff race. The Bucs closed out the morning slate with a tough win over the Colts. Indianapolis led much of the first half and then Tampa Bay came back in the second half, closing with a Leonard Fournette touchdown run and holding off a big Colts kick return to secure the victory.

Sunday Late night Wrap Up #12: Rodgers keeps rolling, Ravens win on SNF + Everything you need to know - The SB Nation NFL Show

In today’s episode, the Ravens looked awful but still won to take the top seed in the AFC, the Packers dominated the Rams, and the Vikings accused the 49ers of cheating, “all the time.” You’ll get that and everything else you need to know about Week 12.

