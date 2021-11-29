Monday Night Football: Seahawks vs. Football Team

The final game of Week 12 will be a Monday Night Football matchup featuring the Seattle Seahawks (3-7) on the road against the Washington Football Team (4-6)

Washington leads the all-time series between these teams, 12-6, but Seattle has won two of the past three meetings. They last faced on the East Coast back in Dec. 2020, with the Seahawks getting a road win, 20-15.

There are some familiar faces and Eagles alumni on both sidelines for this matchup, including Sidney Jones and Ryan Neal for the Seahawks — with Jones coming off his best game of the season in Week 11 — and DeAndre Carter for the Football Team, who has scored an offensive touchdown three games in a row.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Washington Football Team

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:15 PM EST

Channel: ESPN

Date: Monday, November 29, 2021

Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD

Radio: SIRIUS: 81 (Sea.), 83 (Was.), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (Sea.), 225 (Was.), 88 (National) | SXM App: 828 (Sea.), 831 (Was.), 88 (National)

Online Streaming

ESPN+ | FuboTV

Odds courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook

Seattle Seahawks: -1 (-115)

Washington Football Team: +1 (+105)

Over/under: 46.5 points

SB Nation Blogs

Seahawks: www.FieldGulls.com

Football Team: www.HogsHaven.com

Open thread: Discuss Monday night’s game in the comments below.