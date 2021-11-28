Jason Kelce suffers knee injury in Eagles vs. Giants game [UPDATE]

UPDATE: There were no Kelce updates for awhile, and the center wasn’t on the field, or even the sideline, coming out of halftime. Thankfully, about 8 minutes into the third quarter he made his return and was right back on the field. (Phew.)

The Eagles’ offensive line has seen a lot of changes this season, but finally had some stability the past few weeks. Unfortunately, early in Sunday’s game against the Giants, center — and OL anchor — Jason Kelce went into the blue medical tent with a knee injury, leaving snapping duties to Nate Herbig.

Injury Update: C Jason Kelce (knee) is questionable to return. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 28, 2021

Just a short time later, Kelce was seen jogging into the locker room to further evaluation. The good news, you would hope, is that if he was jogging, the injury shouldn’t be too severe. Although, the veteran is also known to battle through pain, so you never know.

Kelce has been the one constant on the offensive line this season, but thankfully Lane Johnson has been back for a few weeks now, and the group as a whole — with Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, and Jack Driscoll — have been leading the way for a very successful Eagles’ run game. Herbig also has some experience filling in for Kelce from time-to-time over the past couple years, so he should be able to step into that role comfortably.

Still, it’s never good when Kelce is forced to sit on the sideline, so hopefully he won’t be out for long.