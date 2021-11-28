Sunday Night Football: Browns vs. Ravens

Sunday’s slate of games in Week 12 will come to an end with a Sunday Night Football AFC North matchup featuring the Cleveland Browns (6-5) and Baltimore Ravens (7-3).

The Ravens lead the all-time series between these division teams, 33-11, including winning the past three meetings. They last faced off in Cleveland back in Dec. 2020, with the Ravens getting a road win, 47-42. The last time they played in Baltimore was in Sept. 2020, and the Browns had a much rougher showing, losing 38-6.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:20 PM EST

Channel: NBC

Date: Sunday, November 28, 2021

Location: M&T Bank Stadium | Baltimore, MD

Radio: SIRIUS: 81 (Cle.), 85 (Bal.), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (Cle.), 225 (Bal.), 88 (National) | SXM App: 807 (Cle.), 802 (Bal.), 88 (National)

Online Streaming

Peacock | FuboTV

Cleveland Browns: +3 (+135)

Baltimore Ravens: -3 (-155)

Over/under: 47 points

