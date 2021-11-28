 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Eagles vs. Giants third quarter score updates

After the second quarter, the Eagles trail the Giants by a score of 3 to 0.

By Brandon Lee Gowton
/ new
Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

This is your third quarter thread for the 2021 Week 12 Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants game. Join the discussion in the comments below.

Here’s some basic information to help guide you through the game:

...

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss the game and stay tuned for new threads after each quarter!

TWITTER UPDATES

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...