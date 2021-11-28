Eagles-Giants inactives: New York’s top two receiving leaders are both OUT

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced the inactives list for their 2021 NFL Week 12 game against the New York Giants.

The following five Eagles players have been designated as INACTIVE: Jordan Howard, Reid Sinnett, Marlon Tuipulotu, Tay Gowan, Mac McCain, and Kary Vincent Jr.

Howard was ruled out on Friday’s final injury report. His absence means Kenneth Gainwell is dressing after being a healthy scratch in Week 11. Miles Sanders and Boston Scott figure to lead the way at running back, though, with Kenny G seeing a more limited role.

No other surprises. Gowan was listed as questionable to play but would’ve been a healthy scratch anyway.

McCain is a healthy scratch after re-joining the team in the middle of the week.

Jared Mayden is active for his first game with the Eagles after being temporarily elevated from the practice squad.

Philadelphia Eagles Inactive List

RB Jordan Howard - Injury.

QB Reid Sinnett - Third string quarterback.

DT Marlon Tuipulotu - Depth defensive tackle.

CB Tay Gowan - Depth cornerback.

CB Mac McCain - Depth cornerback.

DB Kary Vincent Jr. - Depth defensive back.

New York Giants Inactive List

The Giants will officially be without their top two leading receivers in Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard. The former was originally ruled doubtful while the latter was ruled out. No. 2 and No. 3 tight ends Kyle Rudolph and Kaden Smith are also both officially out.

Saquon Barkley and John Ross are both ACTIVE despite being ruled questionable to play.

WR Kadarius Toney

WR Sterling Shepard

TE Kyle Rudolph

TE Kaden Smith

FB Cullen Gillaspia

OG Wes Martin