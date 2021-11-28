NFL Picks Against the Spread: Week 12 Games

Before the twelfth Sunday of the 2021 NFL regular season kicks off, let’s have some fun by taking a look at the spreads for the Week 11 games. You can CLICK HERE for straight up NFL picks without regard to the spread. You can find all of the NFL betting lines via DraftKings SportsBook.

My overall record so far is 79-85. That’s slightly better than the BGN community, which is 78-86.

Here are the latest suggestions when trying to beat the odds.

NFL WEEK 12 GAMES

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (-3) at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: For some reason, people have confused Jonathan Taylor playing out of his mind for thinking Carson Wentz is doing a great job. Given their stout run defense, the Bucs are equipped to slow JT and force Wentz to make a lot of plays with his arm to out-duel Tom Brady. Good luck with that, Indy. PICK: Buccaneers -3

NEW YORK JETS at HOUSTON TEXANS (-2.5): Bleh. Probably not a game worth picking. We’ll go with the Texans because Tyrod Taylor at least offers some baseline of competency while Zach Wilson has mostly been a disaster. PICK: Texans -2.5

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (-4) at NEW YORK GIANTS: The Eagles originally opened as three-point favorites. Money has clearly been coming in on them and it’s not hard to understand why. The Giants stink and they’re playing on a short week against a team that should be able to take advantage of their poor run defense. Daniel Jones is hardly primed to thrive given how he’s playing behind a bad offensive line and has limited weapons to work with. The Eagles have mostly won big when they’ve won this year. PICK: Eagles -4

CAROLINA PANTHERS (-2) at MIAMI DOLPHINS: The Dolphins have hit their stride recently, which is annoying for the Eagles. It feels like Miami is going to continue to win and give Philly a lower first-round pick than originally expected. I’m not buying Cam Newton being much of a driver for Panthers success. PICK: Dolphins +2

TENNESSEE TITANS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (-7): The Titans are sooooo banged up. But, screw it, I’ll take them anyway. Mike Vrabel gets his team up for the Pats and people might be overreacting to last week’s loss against Houston, which was predictably a trap game. PICK: Titans +7

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at CINCINNATI BENGALS (-3.5): Ja’Marr Chase has been relatively quiet since his 201-yard outing against Baltimore. He’s due for a big game against a Steelers team that will be without their No. 1 cornerback. PICK: Bengals -3.5

ATLANTA FALCONS (-2) at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: The Falcons really stink but one thing they HAVE been able to do this season is beat some of the really bad teams (NYG, NYJ, MIA). There’s no good reason to put your faith in Urban Meyer. PICK: Falcons -2

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (-2.5) at DENVER BRONCOS: Hm, Justin Herbert or Teddy Bridgewater? Tough choice. PICK: Chargers -2.5

LOS ANGELES RAMS (-2.5) at GREEN BAY PACKERS: Don’t care if Aaron Rodgers is banged up. He’s at least going to keep this close at home ... if not win outright. PICK: Packers +2.5

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (-3): The 49ers have found their stride but they can’t keep hiding Jimmy Garoppolo forever, right? San Fran might need to rely more on his arm in a game where the opponent can have a lot of passing success. Justin Jefferson is primed to go off against the 49ers’ secondary. PICK: Vikings +3

CLEVELAND BROWNS at BALTIMORE RAVENS (-3.5): It’s really hard to trust the Browns and it’s really hard to bet against the Ravens. You’ll live with them each proving you wrong. PICK: Ravens -3.5

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (-1) at WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM: Until Russell Wilson proves he’s fully back, there’s no reason to give the Seahawks the benefit of the doubt. Seattle’s vibes are way off. The Football Team is building some positive momentum and will be juiced for their only primetime game this season. PICK: Football Team +1