Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Dynamic Jalen Hurts playing his way into Eagles’ future - NFL.com

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is on his way to making his team’s offseason very simple. The second-year passer has led Philly to wins in three of the last four games while emerging as a dynamic run/pass threat. If that continues, and if they keep winning games behind him, the consequences would be dramatic. Sources explained this week what it would mean: The Eagles wouldn’t need to go after a big-name, big-time QB, spending valuable draft capital to do it. They wouldn’t need Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers or any other passer whose name was bandied about in trade rumors last offseason. Their search would be over. If Hurts keeps playing like this, sources say, the Eagles would get their best outcome possible. No search for a QB, because they would have one for the future that they are excited about. And the ability to use their definite two and likely three first-round picks on other positions to build their team.

‘Consistent and steady’ Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has developed into a vocal leader - Inquirer

Hurts emphasized consistency while he delivered his message. “It’s something I preach all the time,” Hurts said. “I think it’s so important to hone in and be consistent on the details and attacking it everyday. I’ve said the same thing all year — regardless of the outcome of games, we have to hone in on the standard, and we have to live and die by that standard. We want to attack everyday and be consistent, that’s what we’re striving for here. It’s always been me just being me. I’ve never had a label or a name for it. I just go out there and be myself. I’ve been granted the opportunity to lead this football team and I hold it with high value and high regards. It’s something I take very seriously and it’s important to me. I want to set the right example for everybody, I want to make sure I’m on my job and just continue to do that.”

Why Eagles’ Jalen Hurts treats praise the same way as criticism - NJ.com

“Rat poison to me is something that I don’t want to hear,” Hurts said. “I don’t want to hear the good, and I don’t want to hear the bad. I control what I can, and I can keep the main thing the main thing. I worry about my standards. I worry about my goals and our standards and our goals as a football team and what we want to attack.” Hurts said that his experiences, beginning with his time in college, have helped him learn to tune out all the noise, whether good or bad. “I’ve experienced so much rat poison in my life,” Hurts said. “I’ve seen it all. I’ve seen the good, and I’ve seen the bad. I’ve really learned how to just block it all out. I can really care less about what’s being said out there. It makes no difference in how I prepare, and it makes no difference in the ultimate goal and what that is for us and for me. I have learned to block it out over the years.”

In the last 5 gms the Eagles beat an 0-10 team. A team with their 3rd best QB & one average team. Also lost twice. Some think that proves Hurts is a stud & has proven running the ball wins. People need to calm down and realize it all needs a lot more games to come to conclusions — Joe Banner (@JoeBanner13) November 28, 2021

Eagles-Giants Game Preview: 5 questions and answers with an NFC East enemy - BGN

The Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) are playing the New York Giants (3-7) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. In order to preview this Week 12 game, I reached out to our enemies over at Big Blue View. The earnest Ed Valentine kindly took the time to answer my questions about this upcoming tilt. Let’s take a look at the answers.

Giants vs. Eagles: Can the Giants make this a real rivalry again? - Big Blue View

This is rivalry week in college football. New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles is supposed to be a rivalry, too. Except that the Giants have gone 3-13 against the Eagles since 2013, and had lost eight straight before a late-season victory in 2020. What will happen Sunday at MetLife Stadium. In our ‘5 questions segment,’ we chatted with Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation about that.

Five over/unders for Eagles’ Week 12 matchup vs. the Giants - PhillyVoice

One of the things that could keep this game from hitting the over is the lack of offensive players not named Saquon Barkley expected to be available for the Giants, combined with the Eagles suddenly becoming a run-heavy team. If there are a lot of slow, monotonous drives — or a lot of three-and-outs, obviously — then this one could certainly find the under. But despite the Eagles not throwing the ball a ton, they’ve still been a dangerous team when it comes to hitting the big plays, which is coincidentally something the Giants defense has actually been good at, at least against the run. That being said, it’s hard not to like what you’ve seen out of the Eagles offense, and even if they do get out to a big lead, that could result in some garbage time points for the Giants. Boy, it’s fun to be talking about garbage time points when it’s not the Eagles scoring them...

Gameday – PHI at NYG - Iggles Blitz

The Giants have given up 400 or more yards of offense in 6 of 10 games this year. Five teams have scored at least 27 points on them this season. The Eagles offense should be able to move the ball and score points. The Giants have at least one takeaway in every game this year. If they can come up with turnovers, that changes everything. Turnovers are the X-factor in every game. We don’t know what to expect from the Giants offense. They just fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett. Freddie Kitchens will take over as the play-caller. The defensive coaches can study what he did in the past (CLE), but they don’t know what he’ll do with this group of players. The scheme can’t change, just how the gameplan is built and what plays are called. This change gives the Giants a bit of an advantage, but they still have mediocre personnel. Daniel Jones is one of the most erratic QBs in the league. He looks like the real deal at times and then looks awful at others. He has thrown 7 INTs and has lost 5 fumbles this year. The Eagles D should have chances to make big plays. It’s a good thing Darius Slay passed concussion protocol and will play in this game.

A look at the O-line’s future in Roob’s 10 random observations - NBCSP

7. Am I crazy that I’d rather see J.J. Arcega-Whiteside on the field right now than Jalen Reagor? JJAW looked better on that one crucial 23-yard catch-and-run against the Saints than Reagor has looked all year.

Eagles-Giants Week 12 cheat sheet: News, matchups, players to watch and more - The Athletic

Berman: Let’s not overcomplicate this. The Eagles are the hotter team, the healthier team (and not playing on a short week) and better along the lines of scrimmage. That’s a good combination. It’s also a favorable matchup, considering the way the Eagles are running the ball and the fact the Giants rank 30th in the NFL in run defense DVOA. I’m not suggesting this will look like the Lions game, and perhaps the change in coordinators will give the Giants offense some juice. Division games can often follow a different script. It’s not as if the Eagles are heavy favorites, which shows this could be close. But I expect the Eagles to score early and that the defensive line — especially the interior — will get to Jones. The Eagles win and cover. Eagles 28, Giants 17

NFL Week 12 Betting: Darius Butler’s favorite bets of the week - PFF

Philadelphia Eagles (-3.5) over New York Giants. The two starting QBs in this contest seem to be trending in opposite directions. Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is getting better and playing with more confidence every week while Giants QB Daniel Jones’ offensive coordinator was just fired after an embarrassing performance vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Eagles defense is becoming more and more opportunistic, as cornerback Darius Slay seems to get in the end zone every week. Slay currently boasts PFF’s eighth-highest grade among cornerbacks, and I expect him to make a few splash plays against Jones and the Giants offense this week.

NFL DFS: Best Stacks for DraftKings Week 12 Main Slate - Fake Teams

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are rolling right now with an offense that wants to lean on their ground game. Hurts averages 23.6 points on DraftKings this season, putting him behind only Brady and Herbert on the main slate. If there is going to be any week that Miles Sanders finally pays off, this should be the week as Jordan Howard is out for the Eagles and the Giants allow the fifth-most points per game to running backs on DraftKings. When Philadelphia does elect to throw the ball, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert are the two primary targets. I’m not against using Hurts and Sanders single stacks as the Eagles could elect to pound the football and play stifling defense versus their NFC East foes on Sunday.

Source: New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley (ankle) likely to play against Eagles - ESPN

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who returned Monday night to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after missing four straight games with an ankle injury, is expected to play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Saturday. Barkley, who is listed as questionable, insists his ankle is improving but also acknowledged Friday that it could “nag” him throughout the remainder of the season. He was a limited participant at practice this week. “The ankle is something that anytime you hurt that ankle it is going to nag throughout the season,” Barkley said Friday. “But that is just something you have to stay on. You have to keep up and it gets better week by week.”

Breaking down NFL weather for Week 12, what it means for fantasy and betting - DraftKings Nation

Eagles at Giants — There’s a slight chance of rain at MetLife Stadium, but unless the forecast changes, the rain shouldn’t be a problem. Temperatures will be in the low 40s and winds will be light at around 3 mph.

Cowboys lesson learned after 36-33 loss to Raiders: Focus on the NFC East - Blogging The Boys

The Eagles are the real challenge for Dallas to overcome in hanging onto the division, and they have an easier schedule. They still have their bye week coming, a game against the New York Jets, and then all of their games facing the New York Giants and the Washington Football Team followed by the season finale hosting Dallas. The NFL schedulers back-loaded things across the league to have divisional matchups in December and January, and the Eagles may have the most extreme case, having only played one earlier division game, against Dallas. While the Football Team is also showing signs of improvement, the Eagles still look better than them and the Giants. On paper, they should win all six of their remaining games. That means the Cowboys have to win four of their remaining games. They won the first meeting with Philadelphia, which could be important if things get down to tiebreakers. However, the Cowboys have now lost three games in November that they could have won, based on the records and performance of the teams they faced. They didn’t. Now they have those four remaining division games, where things so often don’t go according to form. And three of them are away games in outdoor stadiums. Dallas is just not a cold weather team.

Washington fan confidence grows with back-to-back victories and return of playoff possibilities - Hogs Haven

But that feels like a lifetime ago to Washington Football Team fans. This week, 4 out of 5 fans surveyed expressed confidence in the direction of the team, marking a dramatic rebound from recent weeks when confidence levels had bottomed out.

...

Social Media Information:

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Radio Twitter: Follow @BGN_Radio

BGN Cameo: Click here for a personalized video message