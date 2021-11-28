The Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) face their second NFC East team of the season in Week 12, this time on the road against the New York Giants (3-7) Sunday afternoon.

Fresh off their first home win of the Nick Sirianni era, and their first consecutive wins of the season, the Eagles have momentum heading into this week’s rivalry matchup. The team will be without Jordan Howard, but still have Miles Sanders to lead the running back group, and if the offense stays committed to the run game, they should continue to spread the ball around both on the ground and in the passing game.

The Eagles defense has been firing on all cylinders the past two weeks, and thankfully, Darius Slay — the takeaway for a touchdown master — has been cleared from the concussion he sustained last weekend and should be primed to face Giants’ QB Daniel Jones.

As for New York, they could pull out some surprises for Philly’s defense, after letting OC Jason Garrett go earlier in the week. Play calling will now fall to either head coach Joe Judge or, the more likely option, Freddie Kitchens. Sirianni mentioned watching some Kitchens’ tape from his time in Cleveland, but ultimately, they just have to play fundamentally sound football and plan to see a lot of unscouted looks.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

Date: Sunday, November 28, 2021

Time: 1:00 PM Eastern

Channel: FOX

Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Shannon Spake (field reporter)

Referee: Ronald Torbert (Eagles are 5-3 in 8 games as side judge and referee.)

Location: MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, NJ

NFL Network replay: TBA

Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP | SIRIUS: 158 (Phi.), 83 (NYG) | XM: 382 (Phi.), 225 (NYG) | SXM App: 825 (Phi.), 823 (NYG)

The Eagles are favorites on the road this week, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Philadelphia Eagles: -3.5 (-115)

New Yew York Giants +3.5 (-105)

Over/under: 45.5

History Lesson

The Eagles barely lead the all-time series between these rivals, 86-84-2, and they’ve won eight of the past nine meetings. The last time they faced off, however, was in Nov. 2020 with the Giants getting a home win over Philly, 27-17.

