7 college football players to watch in Week 13

College football rivalry weekend is one of the best things sports has to offer. Today should be no different with a full slate of classic match ups where seasons and histories are on the line. For some of the top prospects in the country, this is another chance to show out on the big stage. Here is who to watch.

Nakobe Dean, Linebacker, UGA v. Georgia Tech (12 PM ET on ABC)

While Georgia Tech doesn’t pose much of a challenge for Georgia, it will alway be fun to watch linebackers take on their option-heavy defense. Nakobe Dean has been must watch television every week and this game should be no different.

Chris Olave, Wide Receiver, Ohio State v. Michigan (12 PM ET on Fox)

There will be a handful of future NFL players on the field at any given moment during the Ohio State/Michigan game. Though Chris Olave is the most intriguing of the Buckeye offensive players. The OSU wide receivers have been in a tight race all season to see who can outperform the other, but Olave still looks like he might be the best of the bunch by a narrow margin. Michigan’s stingy defense will be a great chance for Olave to show out.

Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan v. Ohio State (12 PM ET on Fox)

Aidan Hutchinson is the X-Factor in this game. Pressuring the Ohio State passing game and staying strong against their explosive run game will be no easy task. Aidan Hutchinson is one of the country’s best players and this is exactly the type of game where he can make a statement.

Roger McCreary, Cornerback, Auburn v. Alabama (3:30 PM ET on CBS)

Alabama’s passing game has been a force this year. The Crimson Tide is getting great play out of Bryce Young and once again has a dangerous duo of wide receivers. Auburn’s best hope is Roger McCreary in their secondary. The athletic, physical corner has a tall task against Jameson Williams and John Metchie, but he has the talent to step up in a big game.

Brandon Smith, Linebacker, Penn State v. Michigan State (3:30 PM ET on ABC)

Penn State is loaded with NFL prospects this year, but none will be more important against MSU than Brandon Smith. The athletic linebacker will be at the helm of Penn State’s defense as they try to slow down Kenneth Walker III. Michigan State is coming off an embarrassing game against Ohio State, and they might be coming in motivated to bounce back. Expect them to run the ball early and often, giving Brandon Smith many chances to make plays against the run.

Kolby Harvell-Peel, Safety, Oklahoma State v. Oklahoma (7:30 PM ET on ABC)

Bedlam. The Oklahoma/Oklahoma State game has featured high flying offensive games in the past, but expect today to be a bit more physical and a bit more defense-drven. Kolby Harvell-Peel is the Hokies’ top defensive player and will be flying around the field for four quarters in this game.

Kenny Pickett, Quarterback, Pitt v. Syracuse (7:30 PM ET on ACCN)

Kenny Pickett is having one of the best seasons in college football. The fifth year senior has thrown for over 3,800 yards, thrown 36 touchdowns and only six interceptions. He has been a revelation for the Panthers this year, playing his way into Heisman consideration and legit competition for being a top quarterback in the 2022 class. Pickett has another chance today against Syracuse to keep padding his stats as he threatens Dan Marino’s touchdown record.