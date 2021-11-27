Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Mailbag: How Bad Has it Gotten With the Lions? - SI

From Mitch Goldich: (@mitchgoldich): Are the Eagles’ recent extensions the behavior of a team preparing to make three first-round picks, and not of a team planning to trade for a QB making $30 million? Or is that reading too much into things? [...] Based on the look of the 2022 draft class, my guess would be that they won’t draft one with one of their three first-round picks, seeing as though Jalen Hurts has come along and may have a brighter future now than any of those guys. Could they trade for one? Absolutely. Owner Jeffrey Lurie is sufficiently consumed with getting the quarterback position righted post-Carson Wentz, and I think Roseman and his crew would at least investigate the idea of Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson in the offseason, anyway. It’s not a bad place to be, Mitch, with one quarterback in-house you like, and the continued flexibility to get another one if the right opportunity presents itself.

Eagles rookie storylines entering the Giants game - BGN

Can Kenneth Gainwell work his way into the lineup? After a few weeks of great football, Jordan Howard is on the mend with a knee injury. While Miles Sanders’ return to the team couldn’t have come at a better time, the Eagles still need a platoon of running backs to make their ground game work. Kenneth Gainwell has been on the back burner for a few weeks now and was a healthy scratch last week. Though Howard’s injury might be a chance for the rookie runner to get back into good graces with the coaching staff. There is no doubt Gainwell is a dynamic player who can catch the football from all over the formation and is an underrated downhill runner. It would be great to see him get a chance as a gadget player instead of giving those snaps to Jalen Reagor.

Eye on the Enemy #74: Eagles vs. Giants Preview & 10 Best Eagles-Giants Games - BGN Radio

On Episode 74 of Eye on the Enemy, host John Stolnis breaks downs the key matchups of this week’s tilt between the Eagles and Giants, gives his list of his 10 favorite Eagles-Giants games of all time, and recaps the Dallas Cowboys’ huge Thanksgiving Day loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. What a happy Thanksgiving it was!

A Good Week - Iggles Blitz

The Cowboys have all the pressure on them. They were 6-1 not too long ago and being talked about as a Super Bowl contender. They have a star QB in Dak Prescott and a good set of skill players. They have a pair of young defensive stars doing crazy things. This looked like it might be their year. Or not. Injuries and sloppy play have led to some ugly losses and a losing streak. Meanwhile, the Eagles have found an identity and are playing their best football of the year. Anything the Eagles do is gravy. Dallas is the team with heavy expectations and serious pressure.

The Real-Life Diet of DeVonta Smith, Who Swears by Pregame McDonalds - GQ

Can you detail what you’re having for breakfast, lunch, and dinner on a game day? If it’s a home game, for breakfast, I’m going to McDonald’s. I’m not even going to lie to you. I have to get a McGriddle, two hash browns and an orange juice. If it’s a home game, I have to have it. If it’s a road game, I’ll just eat in the hotel. It’ll be some scrambled eggs, fruit, orange juice and that would be it. I really don’t eat a lot before the game. Right before the game, I’ll probably have some fruit and leave it at that.

DeVonta Smith adjusts to life in a run-first offense - NBCSP

“As an offense, I think everybody is happy with the direction that the offense is going in,” DeVonta Smith said Wednesday. “As long as we’re winning games, that’s all that everyone cares about. When your number is called, everybody is ready to make a play. “Whatever’s working for the team. That’s what we were doing and it’s working for us, why go away from it? If it ain’t broke, why fix it?”

Patrick Graham: DeVonta Smith’s receiving skills are up there with anybody in the league - PFT

Smith has been a consistent presence for the Eagles throughout the season, catching 46 passes for 664 yards with four touchdowns. Graham was particularly complimentary of the young wideout on Friday. “His receiving skills are up there with anybody in the league we’ve seen so far,” Graham said, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. “I’ve been very impressed. Unfortunately, we’re gonna have to deal with him for whatever many years on his contract in this division.” The Giants are 26th in total defense and 25th in passing defense entering the weekend. Philadelphia has won two in a row and three of its last four, so containing Smith could be a significant challenge for New York in Week 12.

The curious case of Miles Sanders: What to do about the Eagles running back, now and in the future - Inquirer

Fumbles were a problem in college. He had two early lost balls, one resulting in a fumble, as a rookie. And he lost two of four last season. But last Sunday’s turnover was his first this season. Sanders’ physical skills are undeniable. He seemingly has all the character and work ethic traits the Eagles would want from a franchise-caliber player. But Sanders also plays a position the team and the league have increasingly devalued, and as his backups showed, the Eagles don’t necessarily need to pay for production. He’s under contract through 2022, but an extension this offseason, when he’s first eligible, would appear improbable. The bigger question is whether the Eagles bring him back for a second contract.

More than big plays, Darius Slay is setting the standard at cornerback in 2021 - PE.com

Cornerback Darius Slay doesn’t need to score touchdowns to show the NFL world that he’s among the best in the business. It’s just that, here we are, and Slay has scored in three of the last four games, including Sunday’s win over New Orleans in which he intercepted a Trevor Siemian pass and returned it 51 yards for six points. He punctuated the big play by leaping into the stands at Lincoln Financial Field – “I was in my Kobe (Bryant) moment,” Slay said – as the Eagles went into halftime with a 27-7 lead on the way to a 40-29 win. For Slay, his first takeaway at Lincoln Financial Field was just one of those plays that he routinely makes – in practices and through the course of his brilliant career. “That’s something I’ve been good at – reading routes and understanding the situation and I just did what I do,” he said on Friday at the NovaCare Complex. “Executed and I made a play.”

Best last-minute NFL bets ahead of Week 12 - PFF

New York simply doesn’t have the offensive line ability to deal with Philadelphia’s front seven. The Giants rank dead-last in PFF’s opponent-adjusted pass-blocking grade while the Eagles boast the fifth-best pass rush in the NFL. That matchup alone should decide this outcome, as New York should struggle to score points in this matchup. Parlaying the under 22.5 points in the first half with the first-half spread offers a +257 payout at Caesar’s sportsbook.

NFL Week 12 betting nuggets: Hottest favorite meets best underdog - ESPN

Philadelphia is 3-0 ATS against teams with losing records this season. [...] New York has covered four of the last five meetings and six of the last eight. Philadelphia has been favored in all of those games.

Giants-Eagles predictions: BBV staff shows little faith in Giants - Big Blue View

“If not for the interception Adoree’ Jackson was practically gifted, the Giants would not have scored any touchdowns against the Buccaneers last week. There is little reason to believe New York can score enough to keep pace with the Eagles, who have won three of their last four and scored at least 30 points in each of those wins. A new play-caller is not going to magically solve the offensive ineptitude New York has put on display the last few weeks.”

5 Bold Predictions for NFL Week 12 - Fake Teams

3.) Evan Engram is a top 10 tight end. Justification: The Giants will face off against the Eagles with a new OC this week. Between Darius Slay’s repeated pick sixes and an easy outlet for Daniel Jones, I think the tight ends see a lot of work against the team who has allowed the most fantasy points in this category this season. If Freddie Kitchens steps into the role he won’t be afraid to use his tight end. During the 2018 season when he was the OC for the Browns, David Njoku had 639 yards and four touchdowns.

Report: Cowboys could consider sitting Ezekiel Elliott against Saints, IR not in consideration - Blogging The Boys

This statement felt like one that would precede Elliott being placed on injured reserve which would take him out for three weeks at minimum. Since this has been the rule related to IR we have seen many NFL teams utilize it - including the Cowboys - for short-term things like this. A report surfaced on Friday afternoon though that noted Elliott isn’t necessarily going to injured reserve for the time being, but that he might not play next Thursday night against the Saints. If Elliott does not play the absence would mark only the second throughout his career to this point.

4 burning questions for Week 12 in the NFL - SB Nation

Who wants it more between the Vikings and 49ers? Both Minnesota and San Francisco are fighting for Wild Card sports, which makes their Week 12 matchup supremely interesting. It’s fairly easy to predict big things from either team, they just haven’t reached their full potential yet. The 49ers are a really well coached team without all the talent you’d like to see from a deep playoff run team. The Vikings have some of the best talent on paper in the league, but keep getting let down by coaching. Of the two it’s a little easier to see a path to the playoffs for the Vikings, but that’s all moot without a win over the 49ers. Meanwhile the Niners are looking to become the third team in from the NFC West, showing the power of the conference is back again.

Look Ahead #65: Massive games in the NFC + Titans Pats and more! - The SB Nation NFL Show

Rob “Stats” Guerrera and RJ Ochoa take a deep dive into the biggest games of the week and hit every other game in the lightning round! Tampa better be on their stuff or the Colts will make them pay Can Tannehill right the ship against the Pats without Derrick Henry? The Rams need to prove themselves a little bit against the Packers. If the 49ers want people to take them seriously, they need to beat the Vikings. No matter what you do, you can’t kill the Ravens. Week 12 Lightning Round.

