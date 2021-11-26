Eagles-Giants Final Injury Report: Jordan Howard OUT, New York missing key players

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their third and final official injury report on Friday in advance of their Week 12 game against the New York Giants.

One player was ruled OUT: Jordan Howard.

No surprise here. Howard missed practice all week due to the knee injury he suffered in Week 11. The Eagles will have Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, and Kenneth Gainwell as their top three running backs. Sanders figures to lead the way in touches, though Scott could see significant playing time as well. Especially since he has a history of owning the G-Men. Gainwell will be active after being a healthy scratch last Sunday but he figures to have a limited offensive role.

One player was ruled QUESTIONABLE: Tay Gowan.

Gowan picked up a quad injury in practice this week. He’s mostly been a healthy scratch so he probably won’t play anyway.

Darius Slay cleared the concussion protocol and will play on Sunday. Good news for Philly’s defense.

Josh Sweat and Shaun Bradley were full participants in Friday’s practice after previously being limited this week. They’re good to go.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

OUT

RB Jordan Howard (knee)

QUESTIONABLE

CB Tay Gowan (neck)

...

RESERVE/INJURED

C/G Jack Anderson

OG Brandon Brooks

TE Jason Croom

DE Brandon Graham

OG Isaac Seumalo

LB Davion Taylor

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

The Giants are in a tough spot this weekend. They’re bad to begin with and they’re playing on short rest. And they’re also going to be short-handed against the Eagles.

Top two leading receivers Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard aren’t likely to play. The former is officially doubtful while the latter was ruled out. The Giants could also be without their two tight ends behind injury-prone starter Evan Engram. Kaden Smith is out while Kyle Rudolph is doubtful. Between these absences and the Giants’ poor offensive line, it’s hard to say their passing attack is primed to thrive against Philly’s defense.

Saquon Barkley and John Ross are both questionable after being limited in practice this week.

Giants defensive captain Logan Ryan is expected to miss this week’s game since he’s still on the COVID list. It’s possible he could be cleared in time if he produces two negative tests 24 hours apart ... but time is running out and he already missed the entire week of game prep. Ryan ranks second on New York in tackles this season.

The Giants have a number of key players on injured reserve, including top linebacker Blake Martinez, starting center Nick Gates, starting left guard Shane Lemieux, and starting safety/punt returner Jabrill Peppers.

OUT

FB Cullen Gillaspia (calf)

WR Sterling Shepard (quad)

TE Kaden Smith (knee)

DOUBTFUL

TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle)

WR Kadarius Toney (quad)

QUESTIONABLE

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle)

WR John Ross (quad)

...

RESERVE/COVID-19

DB Logan Ryan

RESERVE/INJURED

WR C.J. Board

LB TJ Brunson

LB Carter Coughlin

DB Nate Ebner

C Nick Gates

LB Justin Hilliard

TE Rysen John

DB Joshua Kalu

OG Shane Lemieux

LB Blake Martinez

OL Kyle Murphy

S Jabrill Peppers

WR Dante Pettis

TE Levine Toilolo

CB Rodarius Williams

DB Quincy Wilson