Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

The Bodyguard 2.0: Mailata bringing nasty, protective edge to Eagles’ OL - NBCSP

Jordan Mailata didn’t grow up playing football, but he gets it. As an offensive lineman, as a left tackle, his main job is to protect the quarterback. And much like Jason Peters before him, Mailata is a bodyguard of sorts. So when he saw Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport give Jalen Hurts a late push out of bounds in the first quarter of Sunday’s 40-29 win, the 6-foot-8, 365-pound Mailata wasn’t happy. And he let him know. “For me, it’s protecting my family,” Mailata said. “… All these guys on the team, are my family. And so for me, protecting my family is what made me do that. For me, seeing my brother get hit, pushed out of bounds late, it didn’t roll with my right.”

Can the Eagles still win the NFC East? [UPDATE] - BGN

Given how the Eagles have consistently clobbered bad teams all year long, there’s reason to believe the Birds are going to stay hot down the stretch. It’s possible they win all of their games prior to Week 18, though they could be in jeopardy of dropping at least one to Washington. The Football Team is playing better in recent weeks with two straight wins. If the Eagles take care of business, they can get to 10-6. The Cowboys could also potentially lose at least two more games from their final six weeks. Such a scenario would set up an NFC East championship game in Philly in Week 18. That’d be wild. Admittedly, we’re getting ahead of ourselves here. But it’s fun to think about.

Eagles playoff fever, Saints game takeaways, and Giants preview - BGN Radio

Don’t look now but the Eagles have won two in a row and they have a favorable path to the postseason. Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski get together to discuss if the Birds can actually still win the NFC East, the sustainability of Philly’s current offensive approach, and the (underrated?) value of Jalen Hurts. Plus, the guys preview this week’s Giants matchups in addition to running through their NFL picks against the spread … before wrapping things up with a very important Thanksgiving food conversation.

NFL Week 12 game picks, schedule guide, fantasy football tips, odds, injuries and more - ESPN

Bold prediction: With Jordan Howard out, Boston Scott will lead all Eagles running backs with 100-plus yards of offense. Miles Sanders is the starter, but Scott’s history against the G-Men can’t be ignored. In four games against New York, he has racked up 222 rushing yards with five touchdowns to go with 14 catches for 210 yards and a score. To put that in perspective, he only has 840 yards rushing and nine TDs on the ground in his entire career. For whatever reason, he balls out against the Giants.

Ready for anything: Eagles brace for Giant surprises after coaching change - PE.com

In a nutshell for an NFL defense, you know to prepare for anything and everything from an opposing offense. That’s the rule of thumb on a normal week, and this is anything but a normal week for the Eagles or, for that matter, Sunday’s opponent, the New York Giants. One day after losing to Tampa Bay on Monday Night Football, the Giants fired Offensive Coordinator Jason Garrett. Senior Offensive Assistant Coach Freddie Kitchens is a candidate to takeover the playcalling duties on Sunday for the Giants, a wrinkle the Eagles are well aware of as they prepare for the NFC East game at MetLife Stadium. “You have to go back and look at some things that Coach Kitchens did at Cleveland and some of those things like that,” Head Coach Nick Sirianni said. “Of course, you look for every advantage, every edge, some of the tendency things. You got to go back and look at what they had. I’ve said this before in here, it’s a different playcaller. There’s going to be different looks. There’s going to be different things that he does, that Coach Garrett didn’t do or vice versa. We’ve just got to be ready for everything. So, when you don’t know exactly what you’re going to get, you got to play your rules and you got to play your rules on each individual defense that you get.”

Playoffs or bust? The Eagles’ five-step plan to a successful finish to the 2021 season - The Athletic

This also probably means to expect even more play action. The Eagles’ rate of play action on early downs has grown from 36 percent in Weeks 1 through 7 (14th in the league) to 44.1 percent in Weeks 8 to 11 (fourth), per TruMedia. By EPA per play, they’ve jumped from a middle-of-the-road team to a top-10 team on play action over that time. Hurts is also attempting a higher percentage of his passes downfield while the Eagles have moved away from RPOs in favor of zone reads and more traditional running plays. Defenses can only game plan to take away so much. If they sell out to stop the run, Dallas Goedert and DeVonta Smith will be itching to see less attention. That’s also why I think Quez Watkins could be in for some big plays down the stretch.

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks for Week 12 - Fake Teams

QB4) Jalen Hurts — Once. Just once this year has Hurts NOT been a top 12 quarterback.

NFL Week 12 DFS tournament picks - PFF

The Eagles quarterback is simply too cheap for his upside at $7,300 on DraftKings and $8,400 on FanDuel. He has been a top-12 fantasy quarterback in every single game of his career in which he has played all four quarters. There is no better combination of floor and ceiling in fantasy football. The matchup is middling against a solid but unspectacular Giants defense that boasts PFF’s 25th-ranked run defense and 22nd-ranked pass defense. Hurts should be able to carve them up any way he chooses. While the obvious stacking partner is DeVonta Smith, I would rather knock out the tight end position and pair Hurts with Dallas Goedert, who is due for a monster game. Goedert had a touchdown negated last week but did haul in five balls for 62 yards on eight targets. There is multi-touchdown upside here if everything comes together. Playing Goedert gives you a chance at a 25-point score at a position where every other player could realistically fail to top 20 points. There is no Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews or Darren Waller on this slate, which makes a smash performance by Goedert even more valuable at his affordable price.

Best D/ST streamers for Week 12 fantasy football - DraftKings Nation

Philadelphia Eagles D/ST vs. New York Giants. Have you seen the Giants play lately? I’m not sure firing offensive coordinator Jason Garrett is going to make much of a difference this week ... or any week as long as Daniel Jones is under center. The Eagles have won eight of their last nine against the Giants, and eight of the Giants’ last nine home games have gone under the point total.

Kicker Corner: Jake Snakes Into Week 12 Lineups - NBC Sports Edge

Jake Elliott (PHI) at NYG (7 percent rostered). I’m not thrilled with myself as a brain-wormed kicker fanatic that I didn’t pinpoint Elliott as a clear beneficiary of the Eagles’ retro-style commitment to the run. Since Nick Sirianni’s team went Full Run Establishment, the team has generated nonstop neutral and positive game script, leading to a surge in Elliott field goal attempts. Philly has the seventh-best point differential since reverting to a 32 percent neutral pass rate in Week 8. No kicker has scored more fantasy points than Elliott over the past four weeks (he’s nine points clear of No. 1 overall kicker Nick Folk over that stretch). Elliott has drilled all 11 of his field goal tries over those four games, most recently posting a 19-spot in the Eagles’ drubbing of the fading Saints. Elliott, in short, has gone from a fantasy non-factor — attempting just three field goals in the season’s first month — to a highly reliable starter in 12-team leagues for as long as the Eagles can keep running roughshod over all comers. Philadelphia should have little trouble establishing the run like it’s 1981 this week against a Giants defense that has turned into a definitive run funnel over the past month. More than 70 percent of yards gained against Big Blue have come on the ground over the past four games. Giants opponents are rarely short on scoring chances; only the Jets are allowing more red zone possession per game than the G-people. Kickers have averaged two field goal tries per game against the Giants in 2021, and 2.16 attempts in New York losses.

Giants vs. Eagles, Week 12: When the Giants have the ball - Big Blue View

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw the lowest average depth of target in the NFL coming into Week 11. But after the Eagles’ performance against the Saints, they now lead the league in defensive depth of target at just 6.4 yards. Like the Buccaneers, the Eagles look to force offenses to throw the ball short and then play downhill. The Giants played right into Tampa’s hands in that regard, and they run the risk of doing so again against Philly. We already know that the Eagles are going to focus on running the ball and dominating the time of possession. They’ve fielded the most dangerous running game in the NFL over the last month, racking up an average of 217.5 yards per game and have held the ball an average of 33 minutes, 22 seconds. Over that same stretch, the Eagles have scored 44, 24, 30, and 40 points. Not only can they control the ball, but they can finish in the end zone.

With latest loss, it’s fair to wonder which direction the Cowboys season is headed - Blogging The Boys

It’s probably too early to start panicking as a Cowboys fan. There is so much right about this team that the odds say they will get things righted to some extent over the final stretch of the season. But just how right will they get? Will they revive the magic of the first half of the year and become real contenders again? Or will they have ups and downs but just squeeze into the playoffs? It’s impossible to know at the moment. The other possibility is they will continue to struggle and then collapse. That isn’t something any Cowboys fan wants to see; we’ve seen that movie plenty of times before. But given the last month of football, it can’t be dismissed. Last game we wondered if the wobble would turn into a troublesome vibration. Safe to say we’ve reached that. After the next game, let’s hope we aren’t wondering if the real cracks are starting to appear.

2021 NFL season, Week 12: What we learned from Thanksgiving tripleheader - NFL.com

Carr divebombs Cowboys with a host of big plays. After struggling to put up points during their three-game losing streak, the Raiders opened the game with a big play and continued to pepper the Dallas D with big shots. Carr hit DeSean Jackson with a 56-yard bomb on the game’s third play to start the sprint. Carr played phenomenally, avoiding pressure and continuing to take shots. The QB completed passes of 56, 55, 35, 31, and 30 yards on the afternoon. Carr went 24-of-39 passing for 373 yards and a TD. Perhaps most importantly, the Raiders did not turn the ball over. Vegas churned out 509 total yards on 77 plays, grinding through a Dallas D that outside of Micah Parsons had no answers. The Raiders ate the Cowboys alive on yards after the catch, turning short throws into chunk gains. After not surpassing 16 points each of the past three games, the Raiders offense looked like the one we’d seen earlier in the season. That Carr & Co. continued to pile up yards after losing Darrell Waller for much of the contest due to injury was impressive.

Can Washington take the next step against a struggling Seattle team at FexEx Field on Monday Night Football? - Hogs Haven

Unsurprisingly, the 4-6 Football Team and the 3-7 Seahawks are both in the bottom half of the league in scoring, with Washington at 21.2 points per game and Seattle at 19.4 points per game. Like the passing defense, however, the most recent three weeks show the two teams diverging. Over the past three games, Washington’s scoring rate has picked up slightly to 22.0 ppg, while Seattle has fallen to 14.7 ppg, which is better than only three other four other NFL teams.

5 things we learned from Raiders 36-33 overtime win over Cowboys - Silver And Black Pride

DJax gets more run: Veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson had a bigger role in his third game as a Raider. He had a touchdown in the first quarter in which he showed off his great speed. He also caused a pass interference call on Dallas in the red zone to set up another first-quarter touchdown. He also coaxed a pass interference call in the third quarter. He had a huge catch late in the game and had 102 receiving yards. will be factor on time to time down the stretch for the Raiders. Fellow Las Vegas receiver Hunter Renfrow had 134 yards catching to complete a big receiving day for the Raiders.

No, Aaron Rodgers doesn’t have ‘Covid Toe.’ Yes, that’s a real thing - SB Nation

Aaron Rodgers headed to the locker room just before halftime during the Green Bay Packers’ game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in Week 11. Rodgers reportedly received treatment for a toe injury that had been bothering him, and then took the field in the second half. The Vikings won the game, 34-31, but Rodgers looked phenomenal, finishing the afternoon with 385 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Rodgers talked about his toe injury during his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show the following Tuesday. He only seemed to cause more confusion with his comments, which is the Aaron Rodgers specialty when it comes to medical information at this point.

NFL Daily Kickoff, Friday- Cowboys hit the skids in another loss + Thanksgiving recap - The SB Nation NFL Show

In today’s episode, the Dallas Cowboys can’t get out of their own way and fall to the Raiders, while the Bears edge the Lions and the Bills whooped the Saints.

