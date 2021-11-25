Eagles Injury Report: Darius Slay upgraded

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their second official injury report on Thursday in advance of their Week 12 game against the New York Giants.

One player DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Jordan Howard.

Howard is on track to miss this week’s game, as expected. The Eagles will have Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, and Kenneth Gainwell as their three running backs.

Four players were LIMITED PARTICIPANTS: Darius Slay, Josh Sweat, Shaun Bradley, and Tay Gowan.

Slay is making progress when it comes to clearing the concussion protocol. He appears to be on track to play. Good news.

Sweat was limited for the second day in a row. It will be interesting to see if he’s listed with a status on Friday’s final injury report.

Bradley was limited again but Nick Sirianni previously seemed optimistic about his availability.

Gowan is a new addition to the injury report. He’s mostly been a healthy scratch so he was unlikely to play anyway.

Three players were FULL PARTICIPANTS: Fletcher Cox, Lane Johnson, and Jason Kelce.

The Eagles have regularly been resting these vets early in practice each week.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

RB Jordan Howard (knee)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB Shaun Bradley (shoulder)

CB Tay Gowan (neck)

CB Darius Slay (concussion)

DE Josh Sweat (knee)

FULL PARTICIPATION

DT Fletcher Cox (rest)

OT Lane Johnson (rest)

C Jason Kelce (rest)

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

The Giants’ Thursday injury report is nearly identical to the the Wednesday version. The only difference is they placed veteran safety Nate Ebner on injured reserve.

Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard notably missed practice for the second day in a row. The Giants could be without their top two receiving leaders on Sunday.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

FB Cullen Gillaspia (calf)

TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle)

WR Sterling Shepard (quad)

TE Kaden Smith (knee)

WR Kadarius Toney (quad)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle)

LB Lorenzo Carter (ankle)

CB Adoree’ Jackson (quad)

WR John Ross (quad)