 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NFL Week 12 Game Picks

Predicting the winners of this week’s NFL matchups.

By Brandon Lee Gowton
/ new
Philadelphia Eagles v&nbsp;New York Giants Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Our Week 112picks for the 2021 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments. You, the gentle reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” column.

After 11 weeks, I’m still in sole possession of first place ... but my lead is a lot smaller than it used to be. The BGN community moved up to second while Shamus fell to third. And now there’s a five-way tie for fourth! It’s really up for grabs heading down the stretch.

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, the Birds have moved to 3.5-point home favorites after opening up at three points (per DraftKings Sportsbook). You already know the BGN staff is unanimously picking Philly to beat a bad New York Giants team.

NFL WEEK 12 PICKS

BGN Picks BLG Shamus Tyler Sifford Alexis Stolnis Natan BGN Readers
BGN Picks BLG Shamus Tyler Sifford Alexis Stolnis Natan BGN Readers
Week 11 Record 8-7 7-8 11-4 12-3 9-6 11-4 9-6 11-4
Season Record 103-62 101-64 100-65 100-65 100-65 100-65 100-65 102-63
Bears at Lions Lions Lions Bears Bears Bears Lions Lions Vote
Raiders at Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Vote
Bills at Saints Bills Bills Bills Bills Saints Bills Bills Vote
Buccaneers at Colts Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Colts Buccaneers Colts Vote
Jets at Texans Texans Texans Jets Jets Texans Texans Texans Vote
Eagles at Giants Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Vote
Panthers at Dolphins Dolphins Panthers Panthers Dolphins Panthers Panthers Panthers Vote
Titans at Patriots Titans Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Vote
Steelers at Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Steelers Bengals Bengals Bengals Vote
Falcons at Jaguars Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Jaguars Falcons Falcons Vote
Chargers at Broncos Chargers Chargers Chargers Broncos Chargers Chargers Chargers Vote
Rams at Packers Packers Packers Packers Rams Rams Packers Rams Vote
Vikings at 49ers Vikings 49ers 49ers 49ers Vikings 49ers Vikings Vote
Browns at Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Vote
Seahawks at Football Team Football Team Football Team Football Team Seahawks Football Team Seahawks Seahawks Vote

MAKE YOUR PICKS

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 55%
    Bears
    (81 votes)
  • 44%
    Lions
    (65 votes)
146 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 39%
    Raiders
    (55 votes)
  • 60%
    Cowboys
    (84 votes)
139 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 86%
    Bills
    (118 votes)
  • 13%
    Saints
    (18 votes)
136 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 67%
    Buccaneers
    (89 votes)
  • 32%
    Colts
    (42 votes)
131 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 33%
    Jets
    (43 votes)
  • 66%
    Texans
    (86 votes)
129 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 95%
    Eagles
    (134 votes)
  • 4%
    Giants
    (6 votes)
140 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 68%
    Panthers
    (85 votes)
  • 32%
    Dolphins
    (40 votes)
125 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 32%
    Titans
    (41 votes)
  • 67%
    Patriots
    (86 votes)
127 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 24%
    Steelers
    (30 votes)
  • 75%
    Bengals
    (93 votes)
123 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 58%
    Falcons
    (69 votes)
  • 41%
    Jaguars
    (48 votes)
117 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 94%
    Chargers
    (110 votes)
  • 5%
    Broncos
    (7 votes)
117 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 40%
    Rams
    (50 votes)
  • 59%
    Packers
    (72 votes)
122 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 47%
    Vikings
    (57 votes)
  • 52%
    49ers
    (62 votes)
119 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 18%
    Browns
    (22 votes)
  • 81%
    Ravens
    (96 votes)
118 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 50%
    Seahawks
    (59 votes)
  • 49%
    Football Team
    (58 votes)
117 votes total Vote Now

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...