NFL Week 12 Game Picks

Our Week 112picks for the 2021 NFL season are in!
Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments. You, the gentle reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” column.
After 11 weeks, I’m still in sole possession of first place ... but my lead is a lot smaller than it used to be. The BGN community moved up to second while Shamus fell to third. And now there’s a five-way tie for fourth! It’s really up for grabs heading down the stretch.
When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, the Birds have moved to 3.5-point home favorites after opening up at three points (per DraftKings Sportsbook). You already know the BGN staff is unanimously picking Philly to beat a bad New York Giants team.
NFL WEEK 12 PICKS
|BGN Picks
|BLG
|Shamus
|Tyler
|Sifford
|Alexis
|Stolnis
|Natan
|BGN Readers
|BGN Picks
|BLG
|Shamus
|Tyler
|Sifford
|Alexis
|Stolnis
|Natan
|BGN Readers
|Week 11 Record
|8-7
|7-8
|11-4
|12-3
|9-6
|11-4
|9-6
|11-4
|Season Record
|103-62
|101-64
|100-65
|100-65
|100-65
|100-65
|100-65
|102-63
|Bears at Lions
|Lions
|Lions
|Bears
|Bears
|Bears
|Lions
|Lions
|Vote
|Raiders at Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Vote
|Bills at Saints
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Saints
|Bills
|Bills
|Vote
|Buccaneers at Colts
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Colts
|Buccaneers
|Colts
|Vote
|Jets at Texans
|Texans
|Texans
|Jets
|Jets
|Texans
|Texans
|Texans
|Vote
|Eagles at Giants
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Vote
|Panthers at Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Dolphins
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Vote
|Titans at Patriots
|Titans
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Vote
|Steelers at Bengals
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Steelers
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Vote
|Falcons at Jaguars
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Jaguars
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Vote
|Chargers at Broncos
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Broncos
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Vote
|Rams at Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Rams
|Rams
|Packers
|Rams
|Vote
|Vikings at 49ers
|Vikings
|49ers
|49ers
|49ers
|Vikings
|49ers
|Vikings
|Vote
|Browns at Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Vote
|Seahawks at Football Team
|Football Team
|Football Team
|Football Team
|Seahawks
|Football Team
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Vote
MAKE YOUR PICKS
Poll
Which team will win?
-
55%
Bears
-
44%
Lions
Poll
Which team will win?
-
39%
Raiders
-
60%
Cowboys
Poll
Which team will win?
-
86%
Bills
-
13%
Saints
Poll
Which team will win?
-
67%
Buccaneers
-
32%
Colts
Poll
Which team will win?
-
33%
Jets
-
66%
Texans
Poll
Which team will win?
-
95%
Eagles
-
4%
Giants
Poll
Which team will win?
-
68%
Panthers
-
32%
Dolphins
Poll
Which team will win?
-
32%
Titans
-
67%
Patriots
Poll
Which team will win?
-
24%
Steelers
-
75%
Bengals
Poll
Which team will win?
-
58%
Falcons
-
41%
Jaguars
Poll
Which team will win?
-
94%
Chargers
-
5%
Broncos
Poll
Which team will win?
-
40%
Rams
-
59%
Packers
Poll
Which team will win?
-
47%
Vikings
-
52%
49ers
Poll
Which team will win?
-
18%
Browns
-
81%
Ravens
Poll
Which team will win?
-
50%
Seahawks
-
49%
Football Team
Loading comments...