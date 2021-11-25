NFL Week 12 Game Picks

Our Week 112picks for the 2021 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments. You, the gentle reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” column.

After 11 weeks, I’m still in sole possession of first place ... but my lead is a lot smaller than it used to be. The BGN community moved up to second while Shamus fell to third. And now there’s a five-way tie for fourth! It’s really up for grabs heading down the stretch.

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, the Birds have moved to 3.5-point home favorites after opening up at three points (per DraftKings Sportsbook). You already know the BGN staff is unanimously picking Philly to beat a bad New York Giants team.

NFL WEEK 12 PICKS BGN Picks BLG Shamus Tyler Sifford Alexis Stolnis Natan BGN Readers BGN Picks BLG Shamus Tyler Sifford Alexis Stolnis Natan BGN Readers Week 11 Record 8-7 7-8 11-4 12-3 9-6 11-4 9-6 11-4 Season Record 103-62 101-64 100-65 100-65 100-65 100-65 100-65 102-63 Bears at Lions Lions Lions Bears Bears Bears Lions Lions Vote Raiders at Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Vote Bills at Saints Bills Bills Bills Bills Saints Bills Bills Vote Buccaneers at Colts Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Colts Buccaneers Colts Vote Jets at Texans Texans Texans Jets Jets Texans Texans Texans Vote Eagles at Giants Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Vote Panthers at Dolphins Dolphins Panthers Panthers Dolphins Panthers Panthers Panthers Vote Titans at Patriots Titans Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Vote Steelers at Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Steelers Bengals Bengals Bengals Vote Falcons at Jaguars Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Jaguars Falcons Falcons Vote Chargers at Broncos Chargers Chargers Chargers Broncos Chargers Chargers Chargers Vote Rams at Packers Packers Packers Packers Rams Rams Packers Rams Vote Vikings at 49ers Vikings 49ers 49ers 49ers Vikings 49ers Vikings Vote Browns at Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Vote Seahawks at Football Team Football Team Football Team Football Team Seahawks Football Team Seahawks Seahawks Vote

MAKE YOUR PICKS

Poll Which team will win? Bears

Lions vote view results 55% Bears (81 votes)

44% Lions (65 votes) 146 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Raiders

Cowboys vote view results 39% Raiders (55 votes)

60% Cowboys (84 votes) 139 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Bills

Saints vote view results 86% Bills (118 votes)

13% Saints (18 votes) 136 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Buccaneers

Colts vote view results 67% Buccaneers (89 votes)

32% Colts (42 votes) 131 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Jets

Texans vote view results 33% Jets (43 votes)

66% Texans (86 votes) 129 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Eagles

Giants vote view results 95% Eagles (134 votes)

4% Giants (6 votes) 140 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Panthers

Dolphins vote view results 68% Panthers (85 votes)

32% Dolphins (40 votes) 125 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Titans

Patriots vote view results 32% Titans (41 votes)

67% Patriots (86 votes) 127 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Steelers

Bengals vote view results 24% Steelers (30 votes)

75% Bengals (93 votes) 123 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Falcons

Jaguars vote view results 58% Falcons (69 votes)

41% Jaguars (48 votes) 117 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Chargers

Broncos vote view results 94% Chargers (110 votes)

5% Broncos (7 votes) 117 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Rams

Packers vote view results 40% Rams (50 votes)

59% Packers (72 votes) 122 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Vikings

49ers vote view results 47% Vikings (57 votes)

52% 49ers (62 votes) 119 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Browns

Ravens vote view results 18% Browns (22 votes)

81% Ravens (96 votes) 118 votes total Vote Now