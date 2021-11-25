Thursday Night Football: Bills vs. Saints

The final Thanksgiving Day game will feature another two teams fresh off a loss, with the Buffalo Bills (6-4) on the road against the New Orleans Saints (5-5) on Thursday Night Football.
The Saints lead the all-time series between these teams, 7-4, and they’ve also won the last five times they faced off. They haven’t played each other since Nov. 2017, with Buffalo losing big at home, 47-10, and the last time they played in New Orleans was in Oct. 2013.
Buffalo Bills vs. New Orleans Saints
TV Schedule
Game time: 8:20 PM EST
Channel: NBC
Date: Thursday, November 25, 2021
Location: Caesars Superdome | New Orleans, LA
Announcers: Mike Tirico, Drew Brees, Michele Tafoya (field reporter)
Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 82 (Buf.), 85 (NO), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (Buf.), 227 (NO), 88 (National) | SXM App: 803 (Buf.), 822 (NO), National (88)
Online Streaming
Odds
Buffalo Bills: -6 (-250)
New Orleans Saints: +6 (+200)
Over/Under: 45
BLG pick: Bills -6
