Thursday Night Football: Bills vs. Saints

The final Thanksgiving Day game will feature another two teams fresh off a loss, with the Buffalo Bills (6-4) on the road against the New Orleans Saints (5-5) on Thursday Night Football.

The Saints lead the all-time series between these teams, 7-4, and they’ve also won the last five times they faced off. They haven’t played each other since Nov. 2017, with Buffalo losing big at home, 47-10, and the last time they played in New Orleans was in Oct. 2013.

Buffalo Bills vs. New Orleans Saints

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:20 PM EST

Channel: NBC

Date: Thursday, November 25, 2021

Location: Caesars Superdome | New Orleans, LA

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Drew Brees, Michele Tafoya (field reporter)

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 82 (Buf.), 85 (NO), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (Buf.), 227 (NO), 88 (National) | SXM App: 803 (Buf.), 822 (NO), National (88)

Online Streaming

Peacock TV | FuboTV

Buffalo Bills: -6 (-250)

New Orleans Saints: +6 (+200)

Over/Under: 45

BLG pick: Bills -6

SB Nation Blogs

Bills: www.BuffaloRumblings.com

Saints: www.CanalStreetChronicles.com

