 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Thursday Night Football: Bills vs. Saints

Watch this Thursday night matchup here!

By Alexis Chassen
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The final Thanksgiving Day game will feature another two teams fresh off a loss, with the Buffalo Bills (6-4) on the road against the New Orleans Saints (5-5) on Thursday Night Football.

The Saints lead the all-time series between these teams, 7-4, and they’ve also won the last five times they faced off. They haven’t played each other since Nov. 2017, with Buffalo losing big at home, 47-10, and the last time they played in New Orleans was in Oct. 2013.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Buffalo Bills vs. New Orleans Saints

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:20 PM EST

Channel: NBC

Date: Thursday, November 25, 2021

Location: Caesars Superdome | New Orleans, LA

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Drew Brees, Michele Tafoya (field reporter)

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 82 (Buf.), 85 (NO), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (Buf.), 227 (NO), 88 (National) | SXM App: 803 (Buf.), 822 (NO), National (88)

Online Streaming

Peacock TV | FuboTV

Odds

Buffalo Bills: -6 (-250)

New Orleans Saints: +6 (+200)

Over/Under: 45

BLG pick: Bills -6

Poll

Which bet do you like more?

view results
  • 91%
    Bills -6
    (21 votes)
  • 8%
    Saints +6
    (2 votes)
23 votes total Vote Now

SB Nation Blogs

Bills: www.BuffaloRumblings.com

Saints: www.CanalStreetChronicles.com

Open thread: discuss Thursday night’s game in the comments below.

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...