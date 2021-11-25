Raiders vs. Cowboys: Thanksgiving football

The late-afternoon game on Thanksgiving will feature the Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) on the road against the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) — this time last year the Cowboys were 3-7, so despite a couple rough losses lately, they’re still a much different team than in 2020.
These two teams haven’t faced off all that often over the years, and the all-time series between them is tied, 6-6. The Cowboys have won the past three meetings, but the most recent game they played was back in Dec. 2017 when the Raiders lost at home in Oakland, 20-17. The last time they played each other in Dallas was in Nov. 2013, with the Cowboys getting a home win, 31-24.
Here’s everything you need to know about Thursday’s late game:
Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys
TV Schedule
Game time: 4:30 PM EST
Channel: CBS
Date: Thursday, November 25, 2021
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson (field reporter)
Location: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, Texas
Radio: SIRIUS: 82 (LV), 83 (Dal.), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (LV), 225 (Dal.), 88 (National) | SXM App: 816 (LV), 808 (Dal.), 88 (National)
Online Streaming
Odds
Las Vegas Raiders: +7.5 (+270)
Dallas Cowboys: -7.5 (-350)
Over/under: 51 points
BLG pick: Raiders +7.5
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
-
77%
Raiders +7.5
-
22%
Cowboys -7.5
SB Nation Blogs
Raiders - www.SilverandBlackPride.com
Cowboys - www.BloggingTheBoys.com
Open thread: discuss Thursday’s game in the comments below.
Loading comments...