Raiders vs. Cowboys: Thanksgiving football

The late-afternoon game on Thanksgiving will feature the Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) on the road against the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) — this time last year the Cowboys were 3-7, so despite a couple rough losses lately, they’re still a much different team than in 2020.

These two teams haven’t faced off all that often over the years, and the all-time series between them is tied, 6-6. The Cowboys have won the past three meetings, but the most recent game they played was back in Dec. 2017 when the Raiders lost at home in Oakland, 20-17. The last time they played each other in Dallas was in Nov. 2013, with the Cowboys getting a home win, 31-24.

Here’s everything you need to know about Thursday’s late game:

Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys

TV Schedule

Game time: 4:30 PM EST

Channel: CBS

Date: Thursday, November 25, 2021

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson (field reporter)

Location: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, Texas

Radio: SIRIUS: 82 (LV), 83 (Dal.), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (LV), 225 (Dal.), 88 (National) | SXM App: 816 (LV), 808 (Dal.), 88 (National)

Online Streaming

Paramount+ | FuboTV

Las Vegas Raiders: +7.5 (+270)

Dallas Cowboys: -7.5 (-350)

Over/under: 51 points

BLG pick: Raiders +7.5

Poll Which bet do you like more? Raiders +7.5

Cowboys -7.5 vote view results 77% Raiders +7.5 (82 votes)

22% Cowboys -7.5 (24 votes) 106 votes total Vote Now

SB Nation Blogs

Raiders - www.SilverandBlackPride.com

Cowboys - www.BloggingTheBoys.com

Open thread: discuss Thursday’s game in the comments below.