Thanksgiving football: Bears vs. Lions

After having just two games on Turkey Day last year, we’re back with a full slate of three games on Thursday. The first matchup will feature the Chicago Bears (3-7) on the road against the Detroit Lions (0-9-1).

The Bears lead the all-time series between these NFC North teams, 103-75-5, and Chicago has gotten the win six of the past seven meetings. Most recently, the Bears hosted the Lions in Week 4, with Detroit suffering just another (of many) loss, 24-14. The last time they played in Detroit was in Sept. 2020, with the Lions losing, 27-23.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch this game:

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions

TV Schedule

Game time: 12:30 PM EST

Channel: FOX

Date: Thursday, November 25, 2021

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi (field reporters)

Location: Ford Field | Detroit, Michigan

Radio: SIRIUS: 82 (Chi.), 211 (Det.), 83 (National) | XM: 226 (Chi.), 225 (Det.), 88 (National) | SXM App: 805 (Chi.), 810 (Det.), 88 (National)

Online Streaming

FuboTV

Chicago Bears: -3 (-155)

Detroit Lions: +3 (+135)

Over/under: 41.5 points

BLG pick: Lions +3

SB Nation Blogs

Bears - www.WindyCityGridIron.com

Lions - www.PrideOfDetroit.com

