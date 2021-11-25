Thanksgiving football: Bears vs. Lions

Happy Thanksgiving, Bleeding Green Nation!
After having just two games on Turkey Day last year, we’re back with a full slate of three games on Thursday. The first matchup will feature the Chicago Bears (3-7) on the road against the Detroit Lions (0-9-1).
The Bears lead the all-time series between these NFC North teams, 103-75-5, and Chicago has gotten the win six of the past seven meetings. Most recently, the Bears hosted the Lions in Week 4, with Detroit suffering just another (of many) loss, 24-14. The last time they played in Detroit was in Sept. 2020, with the Lions losing, 27-23.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch this game:
Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions
TV Schedule
Game time: 12:30 PM EST
Channel: FOX
Date: Thursday, November 25, 2021
Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi (field reporters)
Location: Ford Field | Detroit, Michigan
Radio: SIRIUS: 82 (Chi.), 211 (Det.), 83 (National) | XM: 226 (Chi.), 225 (Det.), 88 (National) | SXM App: 805 (Chi.), 810 (Det.), 88 (National)
Online Streaming
Odds
Chicago Bears: -3 (-155)
Detroit Lions: +3 (+135)
Over/under: 41.5 points
BLG pick: Lions +3
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
-
53%
Bears -3
-
46%
Lions +3
SB Nation Blogs
Bears - www.WindyCityGridIron.com
Lions - www.PrideOfDetroit.com
Open thread: discuss Thursday’s game in the comments below.
Loading comments...