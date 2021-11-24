Return of the Mac

The Philadelphia Eagles claimed Mac McCain off waivers from the Denver Broncos on Wednesday. The Eagles had an open roster spot to work with after placing Davion Taylor on injured reserve.

The Eagles previously signed McCain off the Broncos’ practice squad in early September. But then they waived him in October and he was claimed by Denver ahead of Philly’s game at Mile High.

McCain was then waived by the Broncos this week. And now the rookie cornerback is returning to Philly.

So, you know what that means ...