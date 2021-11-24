Eagles issue estimated injury report ahead of Giants game

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their first official injury report on Wednesday in advance of their Week 12 game against the New York Giants.

Note that this report is merely an estimation because the Eagles held a walkthrough instead of a normal practice. Nick Sirianni wants to be cautious with players since it’s getting to be later in the season and Philly still hasn’t had their bye week.

Three players were listed under DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Jordan Howard, Darius Slay, and Fletcher Cox.

Howard is expected to miss this week’s game. Sirianni said he has a chance to play in Week 13 but NFL insider Adam Schefter suggested the Eagles might hold him out until after their Week 14 bye. Miles Sanders is the favorite to lead Philly in carries in Howard’s absence, though notorious Giants Killer Boston Scott could still have a substantial role. Kenneth Gainwell could see a few touches as well.

Slay is still in the concussion protocol. He was seen attending Wednesday’s session, which is a positive sign for his chances of playing on Sunday. Players aren’t allowed to watch practice if they’re still in the very early stages of the protocol.

Cox normally gets rest early in the week.

Four players were listed under LIMITED PARTICIPATION: Josh Sweat, Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce, and Shaun Bradley.

Sweat is a new addition to the injury report with a knee issue. He’s previously had issues with his knee in the past, though it’s currently unclear if this is related. Sweat has just 1.5 sacks in 10 games outside of Detroit this season. He has zero sacks and zero quarterback hits in his last three outings.

Johnson and Kelce normally get rest early in the week.

Sirianni sounded optimistic about Bradley’s chances of playing this week.

In non-injury report injury news, the Eagles placed Davion Taylor on injured reserve. Sirianni also said he had no update to offer when it came to being asked about Brandon Brooks potentially returning from injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DT Fletcher Cox (rest)

RB Jordan Howard (knee)

CB Darius Slay (concussion)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB Shaun Bradley (shoulder)

OT Lane Johnson (rest)

C Jason Kelce (rest)

DE Josh Sweat (knee)

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

The Giants also held a walkthrough instead of a full practice.

The big news is that Giants leading receiver Kadarius Toney was listed as a DNP due to a quad injury he picked up on Monday night. The rookie has shown promise this season; it would be a loss for New York if he can’t play.

The Giants were also missing fellow starting receiver Sterling Shepard. And two of their tight ends in Kyle Rudolph and Kaden Smith. Not the best developments for an already struggling offense.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

S Nate Ebner (knee)

FB Cullen Gillaspia (calf)

TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle)

WR Sterling Shepard (quad)

TE Kaden Smith (knee)

WR Kadarius Toney (quad)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle)

LB Lorenzo Carter (ankle)

CB Adoree’ Jackson (quad)

WR John Ross (quad)