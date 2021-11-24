Jake Elliott is NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott is the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 11, according to an official announcement from the league.

Elliott made all four of his field goal attempts in Philadelphia’s win over the New Orleans Saints. He had hits from 50, 47 37, and 33 yards out. Elliott also made all four of his extra point attempts to give him a career-high 16 points in one game.

Elliott is having a bounce-back season after going through his worst year in 2020. He’s 90% from field goal range (18/20) and perfect on extra points (29/29). The Eagles are happy to see Elliott’s resurgence after signing him to a contract extension in 2019 that made him one of the league’s highest paid kickers.

This award marks the second time Elliott has won NFC Special Teams Player of the Week in his career. You’ll probably recall his first time being when he hit the 61-yarder to beat the New York Giants during the Birds’ Super Bowl season.

Elliott is the third Eagle to win a Player of the Week award this season. T.J. Edwards won NFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 5 and Darius Slay won NFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 10.