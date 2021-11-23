Eagles vs. Football Team Week 15 start time and date announced

Ever since the Philadelphia Eagles’ 2021 schedule was revealed all the way back in May, there was uncertainty about the details of their Week 15 home game against the Washington Football Team. The listing next to that matchup read: “(Dec. 18 or Dec. 19, TBD).”

A date and start time have since been officially confirmed by the team: the Eagles will host the WFT at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, December 19 starting at 1:00 PM Eastern. No Saturday game for the Birds.

This development means the Eagles are currently set to finish out their final six games with early start times. Of course, it’s still possible that one or more of their games could get flexed to a later start.

The entire remaining schedule is as follows:

Week 12 - at New York Giants (Nov. 28, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 13 - at New York Jets (Dec. 5, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Week 14 - BYE

Week 15 - vs. Washington Football Team (Dec. 19, 1:00 PM ET)

Week 16 - vs. New York Giants (Dec. 26, 1:00 PM, FOX)

Week 17 - at Washington Football Team (Jan. 2, 1:00 PM, FOX)

Week 18 - vs. Dallas Cowboys (Jan. 9, 1:00 PM, FOX)

Big stretch run for the Birds as they try to punch their ticket to the playoffs.