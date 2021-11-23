Jason Garrett fired ahead of Eagles vs. Giants game

The New York Giants officially fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett on Tuesday morning. This development comes less than a week before the G-Men host the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in Week 12 NFC East matchup.

Firing Garrett was long overdue. It never made much sense for the Giants to hire him in the first place given his play-calling failures with the Dallas Cowboys. Garrett oversaw one of the worst NFL offenses during his time as Joe Judge’s OC. More context here from our enemies over at Big Blue View:

The Giants were 31st in the 32-team NFL in points scored a season ago. After Monday’s game in which they scored only 10 points, their lone touchdown coming on a 5-yard drive after a Buccaneers turnover, they are 25th in the league with an average 18.9 points per game.

On one hand, the Giants firing their offensive coordinator on a short week doesn’t seem like the best recipe for success. (Especially considering they kept him through their Week 10 bye just to fire him after a predictable loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Lol.)

On the other hand, the Giants’ offense couldn’t get much worse. It’s quite possible that his projected replacement, Freddie Kitchens, could be an upgrade. The Browns had some success when Kitchens took over as their interim head coach in 2018 ... before flaming out as their full-time hire.

In that sense, Garrett’s dismissal could be a bad thing for the Eagles. But it’s not like the play-caller is the only issue with NYG’s offense. They have a poor offensive line, their quarterback can’t stop turning the ball over, their purported star running back is injury-prone and overrated, etc.

The Eagles should still be expected to win this week’s game. New York owns the league’s 30th-ranked rush defense in terms of DVOA. The Birds should be able to run the ball on this group. Jonathan Gannon should be able to keep Daniel Jones in check considering his defense hasn’t been threatened much by lesser quarterbacks this season.

That being said, the Giants could stand to benefit from Garrett’s departure.

Judge pulling out all the stops ahead of an Eagles game that New York has had circled on their calendar since they were mad at Philly for tanking in Week 17 last year.