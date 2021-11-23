The Eagles own the Giants in the Meadowlands

“We’ve seen our share of miracles in Eagles-Giants games.”

I rant, perhaps a bit too much, about the Cowboys in the lead-up to Dallas Week every season. I hate the Cowboys. Know who I don’t have strong animosity for? The Giants.

The Eagles have owned them this century. Yes, the Giants have won two Super Bowls in my lifetime, but, to be frank, I was rooting for the Patriots to lose both of those Super Bowls. When it comes to playing the Giants, it’s hard for me to ever be too frightened.

Playing the Giants up in East Rutherford? Feels like a win.

Since the start of the 2001 season, the Eagles have played 21 games, including the postseason, at the Meadowlands against the Giants. The Eagles are 15-6 in those games, Three incredible wins in that span:

2003 Week 7: Brian Westbrook takes a punt back to the house with less than two minutes remaining to give the Birds a 14-10. Miracle at the Meadowlands II!

2008 NFC Playoffs Divisional Round: After a road win during Wild Card weekend in Minnesota, the Birds head up I-95 to play the NFC East champs. David Akers sacred as many points by himself as the entire Giants team in the 23-11 win.

2010 Week 15: Michael Vick. Brent Celek. Jeremy Maclin. DeSean Jackson. Miracle at the New Meadowlands.

I’m gassed up for Sunday. I’m cocky after any Eagles win. After back-to-back wins? After crushing a Saints team I’ve hated and who has tortured the Birds for a long time? After Jalen Hurts rushing for three touchdowns and breaking New Orleans defenders’ ankles? I’m riding high. The Giants are on a short week after getting smoked on Monday Night Football. I can smell blood.

The Giants have a phony chip on their shoulders after the Eagles “robbed” them of a shot to win the division in 2020 after the Birds tanked in Week 17. Oh, Joe Judge is mad? See if I give a shit. He’s the biggest buffoon in the entire NFL.

Hurts is rolling. DeVonta Smith is blossoming. Dallas Goedert is entering Beast Mode. Jonathan Gannon just found out you’re allowed to blitz in the NFL and now he’s channeling his inner Jim Johnson.

Since that Denver win, I, like many Eagles fans out there, are expecting the Birds to roll into their bye in two weeks with a winning record at 7-6. I need it like I need some maple-glazed sweet potatoes and apple pie topped with vanilla ice cream.

Every generation of Eagles fans has a miracle. I don’t expect one will be needed on Sunday.