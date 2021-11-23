Let’s see how former Eagles did around the NFL in Week 11

Former Eagles on offense had some big games in Week 11, with Zach Ertz having his first two-score game since 2019, and DeAndre Carter, Mack Hollins, and Nelson Agholor all snagging their third TD of the season. It wasn’t just an offensive highlight reel from Philly alumni, however, with linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill getting his first interception of the season, and Sidney Jones getting another chance as a starter for the Seahawks.

Here’s how things went in Week 11 for some former Eagles:

Ertz has a 2 TD day

The Cardinals got a big win over the Seahawks on Sunday, and tight end Zach Ertz continues to make an impact with his new team. With Colt McCoy at quarterback — as Kyler Murray still works his way back from injury — Ertz was targeted a season-high nine times, catching eight of those attempts for 88 yards and two touchdowns. It was by far his best game of the year, and his first game since the 2019 season with over 80 yards and with multiple scores.

Former and current teammate Jordan Hicks is equally as important to Arizona on defense, recording eight total tackles against the Seahawks, bringing his season total to 82 through 11 games.

Another week, another Carter TD

Wide receiver DeAndre Carter was back in the starting lineup for the Washington Football Team in Week 11. Just a few weeks after scoring his first career receiving TD, Carter is now 3-for-3 games getting into the endzone on offense. Sunday’s game against Carolina wasn’t his biggest game in terms of yards, making just two catches for 22 yards, but he did see the most offensive playing time of the season with 75 percent of the snaps.

Kamu’s first INT of the season

Fresh off a bye, the Texans finally broke their seven game losing streak on Sunday against the Titans, and linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill managed to snag his first interception of the year — which he returned for 82 yards, just barely missing the endzone. He also finished the day with a season-high 12 total tackles, including two QB hits, and two passes defended.

The INT. The chasedown attempt.



Incredible all around.



: #HOUvsTEN on CBS

: NFL app pic.twitter.com/vID7HslH6B — NFL (@NFL) November 21, 2021

Cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc was activated off the teams practice squad a few weeks back, but has yet to be active on game day, missing Sunday’s game due to an illness. Wide receiver Danny Amendola wasn’t much of a factor on offense, getting just one target, but ultimately not making a catch.

As for some former Eagles on Houston’s special teams unit, Tremon Smith had one kick return for 17 yards, and punter Cameron Johnston had seven punts for 307 total yards. The Texans recently claimed linebacker Eric Wilson off waivers following his release from Philly, but he was only used on special teams in his Week 11 debut.

Wentz only took 90 percent of snaps

The Colts absolutely demolished the Bills on Sunday, 41-15, but very little of that had to do with quarterback Carson Wentz. Instead, it was running back Jonathan Taylor who rushed for five (5! What!?) touchdowns. Taylor had an insane 32 carries for 185 yards, and went 3-for-3 pass attempts and 19 more yards.

Still, Wentz had a few bright moments in a game he finished 11-of-20 for 106 yards and one touchdown pass — to Taylor. The QB did have a fumble which he lost for five yards, but he also did this with his feet, so (like always) a little bad, a little good.

Wentz only took 90 percent of the offensive snaps in Sunday’s win, the first time he wasn’t at 100 percent when healthy. I don’t think it should be cause for concern, however, I’d imagine they were just protecting their quarterback once the game was clearly in the bag — the Eagles are still very much on track to get Indy’s first-round draft pick.

The Colts’ run game was also the result of a good showing by the offensive line, but Matt Pryor only saw eight total snaps (12 percent). And on defense, safety Andrew Sendejo had three total tackles on the day.

On the losing side of this matchup, former Eagles cornerback Jordan Poyer had eight total tackles for the Bills, and offensive lineman Ryan Bates was on the field for just nine of the team’s offensive snaps.

Hollins’ 3rd TD of the season

Wide receiver Mack Hollins has spent most of his playing time with the Dolphins on special teams, but he’s gotten a smattering of opportunities on offence, including the occasional start. On Sunday, in Miami’s win over the Jets, Hollins was targeted three times on offense, making two catches for an impressive 72 yards and one touchdown — his third offensive TD of the season.

Agholor finally gets back in the endzone

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor hasn’t been a huge factor for the Patriots’ offense this season, averaging 4 to 5 targets a game, but he made an impact in Week 11. The WR finished the day 5-of-5 for 40 yards and his third touchdown of the season.

Mac Jones finds Nelson Agholor for the TD pic.twitter.com/PZKiFslbes — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) November 19, 2021

Sidney Jones is back in the lineup

Due to injuries to the Seahawks’ secondary, Sidney Jones was a starter from Week 4 to 7, but then saw significantly reduced playing time as guys came back healthy. CB D.J. Reed was a surprising name on the team’s inactive list on Sunday, and with that, Jones was back in the lineup.

The former Eagles cornerback was back with a vengeance, too, making a season-high 11 total tackles, including one for loss, and also had a pass breakup — which should have been an interception.

Can see why Carroll was irked by this Sidney Jones interception being overturned.



Yes, the ball hit the ground. But it doesn't look like he ever lost control and under those circumstances, the ball can hit the ground according to rule book. pic.twitter.com/wSAm5OdaYr — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) November 22, 2021

Whether his performance is enough to keep him in the rotation at least, is yet to be seen, but with Seattle’s record and bleak outlook, anything could happen.

Will Flacco stay the Jets’ starter?

Joe Flacco was named the starting QB for the Jets early last week, and he made a case for being their guy — for at least a little while. It was his first start of the season, but he went 24-of-39 attempts for 291 yards and two touchdowns, although he did fumble the ball away at one point, too.