Eagles injury updates: Jordan Howard, Davion Taylor expected to miss some time

Eagles head coach gave some injury updates during his Monday afternoon press conference, and unfortunately, the team will be without Jordan Howard for at least one week while linebacker Davion Taylor is likely headed to the injured reserve list.

Howard was sidelined during Sunday’s game against the Saints and eventually ruled out for the remainder of the game with a knee injury. Sirianni announced it was officially a sprain and the running back will likely miss their Week 12 game with a chance he’s back for Week 13. The team does have a bye in Week 14, so if he’s not 100 percent, it might make sense for them to hold him until they return from bye in Week 15 against Washington. (Adam Schefter seemed to suggest that might happen, for what it’s worth.)

The RB hasn’t been on the active roster all season, but after making a big impact in a couple of games with Miles Sanders out, the team was giving him a bigger role. Fortunately, Sanders is back, and is back as the Eagles’ starter, and they have some depth at the position with Boston Scott and Kenny Gainwell until Howard is able to return.

As for Taylor, he also suffered a knee sprain this week, but Sirianni said he’s likely to land on their injured reserve list, meaning the linebacker would be forced to miss at least three games — not just three weeks, which would take him through the bye. Taylor has been a starter for the Eagles the past six weeks, and has gradually taken a bigger role on defense. Taylor is someone that Sirianni and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon are constantly lauding, especially his work ethic and eagerness to put in the extra effort everyday.

Sirianni also said linebacker Shaun Bradley suffered a shoulder sprain on Sunday, but should be ready to go in time for the Eagles’ division rivalry game against the Giants this weekend.