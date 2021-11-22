Monday Night Football: Giants vs. Buccaneers

The final game of Week 11 will be a Monday Night Football matchup featuring the New York Giants (3-6) on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3).
The Giants lead the all-time series between these teams, 15-8, including two of the most recent three meetings. However, in 2020 Tom Brady joined the competition and ended getting the most recent win in Nov. 2020, with a road win in New Jersey, 25-23. The last time they played each other in Tampa was in 2019, and the Giants won by just one point.
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.
New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TV Schedule
Game time: 8:15 PM EST
Channel: ESPN
Date: Monday, November 22, 2021
Location: Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, FL
Radio: SIRIUS: 81 (NYG), 83 (TB), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (NYG), 225 (TB), 88 (National) | SXM App: 823 (NYG), 829 (TB), 88 (National)
Online Streaming
Odds courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook
New York Giants: +11 (+410)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -11 (575)
Over/under: 49.5 points
SB Nation Blogs
Giants: www.BigBlueView.com
Buccaneers: www.BucsNation.com
Open thread: Discuss Monday night’s game in the comments below.
Loading comments...