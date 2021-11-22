Eagles sign T.J. Edwards to 1-year contract extension

The Philadelphia Eagles signed starting middle linebacker T.J. Edwards to a one-year contract extension through 2022 on Monday morning, according to an official announcement from the team. The deal is worth up to $3.2 million with $2.15 million fully guaranteed, per Ian Rapoport.

Edwards joins Dallas Goedert and Avonte Maddox as recent Eagles players to re-up with the team. Whereas Goedert and Maddox were 2018 draft picks, Edwards signed with Philly as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft. As such, he was set to be a restricted free agent after the 2021 season. The Eagles could’ve opted to not extend Edwards and used one of the following RFA tenders on him:

Had the Eagles used the least expensive tender, though, another team would’ve been able to sign him an offer sheet to try to pry him away from Philly. This extension seems to be a compromise that allows Edwards to get about at least what he could’ve gotten from the lowest tender and potentially about $1 million more.

Edwards is coming off his best game of the season. In a win over the New Orleans Saints, he led Philly in total tackles with 10 (including one for a loss) in addition to notching an early interception and two passes defensed.

Edwards is Pro Football Focus’s 22nd-highest graded linebacker this season. He’s their sixth-highest graded linebacker since Week 8, which is when the Eagles significantly increased his playing time. So far, he’s proven to be a capable top linebacker for this team. And that was a much-needed development given how Philly’s linebackers have generally struggled for too long now. Edwards is tough in run support and his instincts help to make up for athletic limitations. His teammates have praised his ability to get the defensed lined up and lead from the MLB spot.

Edwards has a chance to be a long-term fixture with the Eagles beyond 2022 if he continues to play well this year and into next season.