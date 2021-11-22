Eagles open as road favorites against the Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles are heating up.

They’re 3-1 in their last four games with the sole loss being a three-point defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers on a last second field goal.

The Birds are 5-6 on the whole with an attainable path to earning a wild card berth ... if not more. Philly has one of the easiest remaining schedules in the entire NFL.

One of those very winnable games — on paper, at least — is their next matchup: a road game against the New York Giants. The Eagles opened as three-point favorites in this Week 12 battle, according to DraftKings Sportbook.

As of this publish time, the Giants have yet to play their Week 11 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. The G-Men are unsurprisingly big 10.5-point underdogs in their tilt against Tom Brady.

The Giants might be able to make tonight’s game competitive. They haven’t been as disastrous lately, going 2-1 in their last three games. They beat both the Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders in that stretch with a road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. And that KC game came down to the Chiefs hitting a field goal to take a three-point lead with about a minute remaining.

As we’re all well aware, the Eagles typically tend to own the Giants. It’s hard not to have faith in the Birds getting it done again, especially considering how they’re rolling lately.

But the Giants are really going to want this game. They’ve had this one circled on their calendar since they got all whiny about the Eagles not trying to beat Washington in Week 17 last year, which prevented Joe Judge’s six-win squad from going to the postseason.

Want it all they might, the Giants might not have what it takes to pull off the upset. The Eagles just had their way with the NFL’s top-ranked run defense. The Giants rank much worse in this regard, tied for 24th in opponent yards per rushing attempt. And for as much as Philly’s defense has mightily struggled against the league’s better quarterbacks, they’ve consistently dispatched the lesser ones. It’s safe to say Daniel Jones fits in the latter category. Not to mention New York will be operating on short rest.

It could make sense to place your bet now before the line goes up on the Eagles’ side.

What say you?