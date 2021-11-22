Eagles-Saints snap count analysis: Miles Sanders leads the way in his return

Time to analyze the Philadelphia Eagles’ snap counts from their Week 11 win over the New Orleans Saints.
OFFENSE
- Always good when the starting quarterback and offensive line make it through the entire game.
- Fresh off his contract extension, Dallas Goedert led all Eagles pass-catchers in snaps, targets (8), receptions (5), and yards (62).
- Quez Watkins curiously led all Eagles wide receivers in playing time the past two weeks. He was the sole WR in their 13 personnel package despite his lack of production since Week 2. DeVonta Smith was back on top this week and finished second on the team in targets (6), receptions (4), and yards (61).
- Watkins is averaging just 29.8 yards in his last nine games. It feels like the Eagles haven’t targeted him deep since ... Week 5?
- Jalen Reagor is playing way too much for a non-factor. He has -3 yards on his last four offensive touches combined. It’s not like the Eagles have a simple and obvious replacement. Maybe it’s a mix of things? Get JJAW more involved? Use Kenneth Gainwell more as an actual WR? Increase Greg Ward’s time? Call up a practice squad receiver? No great options. And maybe there’s some value to letting Reagor play through this. He’s a young player. But, I don’t know. Seems like he might just be bad! 10 receptions for 63 yards in his last eight games.
- Miles Sanders led all Eagles running backs in snaps, carries (16), and yards (94). His 25-yard run was Philly’s longest of the game. It’s clear he’s still RB1, despite his fumbling issues. Sanders only saw one target.
- Boston Scott was RB2 with Jordan Howard getting hurt. BoSco only logged 2.7 yards per carry on the ground. He did lead all Eagles running backs in targets (2).
- Jack Stoll is still TE2 and Tyree Jackson is TE3. The latter saw a target later in the game but the pass to him was broken up.
- Howard would’ve seen more playing time if not for his knee injury. He led all Eagles running backs in yards per carry (6.3). The Eagles don’t really hide what they’re doing with Howard in that he usually totes the rock if he’s on the field. Even so, it’s not like defenses can stop him despite knowing what’s coming.
- JJAW saw his first target of the season and it resulted in a crucial 23-yard reception when the Eagles’ offense was stalling late in the game.
- Greg Ward hasn’t seen a target since Week 4.
DEFENSE
- The Eagles continue to rotate their top three safeties: Rodney McLeod, Anthony Harris, and Marcus Epps.
- T.J. Edwards, still LB1. He’s obviously earned his playing time. He was a beast in this gam
- With Davion Taylor getting hurt early in the game, Alex Singleton came on to replace him as LB2.
- The Eagles used a lot of 3+ CB packages in this game. Avonte Maddox, coming off his contract extension, saw a season-high in playing time. Makes more sense to have Maddox on the field than Genard Avery anyway (nickel vs. base).
- Fletcher Cox had a big forced fumble in this game. That was good to see. The team’s highest paid player still only has two sacks in his last 15 games.
- Javon Hargrave’s first five games: six sacks, nine quarterback hits. His last six games: zero sacks, two quarterback hits. Hargrave was called for a (BS) roughing the passer penalty in this game.
- Outside of the Detroit game, Josh Sweat has 1.5 sacks in 10 appearances this season. Not to say he’s been awful but probably looking for more than that after paying him like a top 22 edge rusher.
- Darius Slay missed playing time after suffering a concussion. The defense suffered in his absence. Slay’s pick-six was true to his nickname, a big play.
- Zech McPhearson came in when Slay left.
- Nice to see an increase in playing time for Tarron Jackson. He didn’t show up in the stat sheet but his development can benefit from not being glued to the bench.
- Ryan Kerrigan actually generated some pressure in this game, including on Edwards’ pick. Still funny that he didn’t log a box score stat. He has one tackle in 238 snaps this year.
- Taylor entered the game questionable to play with a knee injury and had to leave early. Wonder if he might benefit from the Eagles shutting him down for a little bit and trying to get him healthy.
- Genard Avery saw a season-low in playing time.
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Patrick Johnson had a nice tackle on kickoff coverage. Shaun Bradley also had one.
DID NOT PLAY
INACTIVE: Kenneth Gainwell, Reid Sinnett, Marlon Tuipulotu, Tay Gowan, Kary Vincent Jr.
ACTIVE: Gardner Minshew
- Will Gainwell continue to be inactive as RB4 for the rest of the season, assuming no injuries to players ahead of him?
