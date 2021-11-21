Sunday Night Football: Steelers vs. Chargers

Sunday’s slate of games in Week 11 will come to an end with a Sunday Night Football matchup featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4).

The Steelers lead the all-time series between these teams, 23-8, and have won two of the past three meetings. They last faced off in Oct. 2019, with the Steelers getting a road win on the West Coast, 24-17.

There was a good chance Pittsburgh QB Ben Roethlisberger was going to miss Sunday night’s game, but he narrowly passed through the COVID protocol after taking a separate plane to California, just in case.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Chargers

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:20 PM EST

Channel: NBC

Date: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Location: SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, CA

Radio: SIRIUS: 81 (Pit.), 85 (LAC), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (Pit.), 225 (LAC), 88 (National) | SXM App: 826 (Pit.), 817 (LAC), National (88)

Online Streaming

Peacock | FuboTV

Pittsburgh Steelers: +6.5 (+230)

Los Angeles Chargers: -6.5 (-290)

Over/under: 47.5 points

