Can you feel it? That you’re getting a little too toasty in the outfit you’re wearing?
That’s wild card fever, baby.
The Philadelphia Eagles have a big opportunity to improve their standing in the NFC playoff picture with a win over the New Orleans Saints. They also have a chance to win their first home game since December 13, 2020.
Can the Eagles capitalize against an undermanned opponent? Or will they disappoint? Let’s find out!
The action starts at 1:00 PM Eastern.
Here’s some basic information to help guide you through the game:
- How to watch the game - TV schedule and online streaming information;
- Follow along with Saints fans at Canal Street Chronicles;
- Live game stats;
- Eagles full regular season schedule;
- Current Eagles depth chart;
- Current Eagles roster
...
Note: This is an open thread. Discuss the game and stay tuned for new threads after each quarter!
