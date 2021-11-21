Can you feel it? That you’re getting a little too toasty in the outfit you’re wearing?

That’s wild card fever, baby.

The Philadelphia Eagles have a big opportunity to improve their standing in the NFC playoff picture with a win over the New Orleans Saints. They also have a chance to win their first home game since December 13, 2020.

Can the Eagles capitalize against an undermanned opponent? Or will they disappoint? Let’s find out!

The action starts at 1:00 PM Eastern.

Here’s some basic information to help guide you through the game:

...

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss the game and stay tuned for new threads after each quarter!

TWITTER UPDATES