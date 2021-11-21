Eagles vs. Saints inactives: Kenneth Gainwell is a healthy scratch

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced the inactives list for their 2021 NFL Week 11 game against the New Orleans Saints.

The following five Eagles players have been designated as INACTIVE: Kenneth Gainwell, Reid Sinnett, Marlon Tuipulotu, Tay Gowan, and Kary Vincent Jr.

With Miles Sanders back from injured reserve, Gainwell is the odd man out in the running back rotation. That’s a bummer for the rookie, who has shown some promise — especially as a pass-catcher — this season. Then again, Gainwell’s only logging 3.6 yards per carry and has had some issues in pass protection.

The Eagles are rolling with Sanders, Jordan Howard, and Boston Scott as their top trio. It’ll be interesting to see exactly how the team splits their backfield touches.

Derek Barnett and Davion Taylor are both active despite being ruled questionable on the final injury report.

Sinnett, Tuipulotu, Gowan, and KVJ are normal healthy scratches.

Philadelphia Eagles Inactive List

RB Kenneth Gainwell - Fourth running back.

QB Reid Sinnett - Third string quarterback.

DT Marlon Tuipulotu - Depth defensive tackle.

CB Tay Gowan - Depth cornerback.

DB Kary Vincent Jr. - Depth defensive back.

New Orleans Saints Inactive List

No surprises for the Saints. They ruled out a number of key starters — including All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara — on Friday.

Utility guy/backup quarterback Taysom Hill is active despite being ruled questionable to play.

OT Terron Armstead

RB Alvin Kamara

WR Ty Montgomery

OT Ryan Ramczyk

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon

QB Ian Book

TE Juwan Johnson