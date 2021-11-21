Eagles vs. Saints Week 11 game preview and predictions

Looking at the matchup on paper, the Philadelphia Eagles should be able to beat the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints are really banged up. And perhaps most critically along their offensive line. The Eagles should be able to get pressure on Trevor Siemian, who isn’t getting the ball out especially quick. The Eagles’ defense on the whole has been able to have their way with lesser quarterbacks.

The Eagles’ offense could be challenged by the Saints’ top-ranked run defense. But, of course, the Birds had their way with New Orleans on the ground last year.

Then there’s the idea that the Eagles are simply due for a home win; it’s nearly been a year since it last happened.

The Saints shouldn’t be slept on. Sean Payton is a very good head coach. New Orleans really needs a win in this spot so they should be expected to bring a good effort to the field.

Ultimately, the Eagles should have enough to get it done against an undermanned team. The pressure is on for the Birds as they try to make a wild card push.

Score prediction: 27 to 26, Eagles win.

Bold prediction: Jalen Hurts scores three rushing touchdowns.

Your predictions:

Leave your own score predictions in the comments.