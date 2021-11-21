NFL Picks Against the Spread: Week 11 Games

Before the eleventh Sunday of the 2021 NFL regular season kicks off, let’s have some fun by taking a look at the spreads for the Week 11 games. You can CLICK HERE for straight up NFL picks without regard to the spread. You can find all of the NFL betting lines via DraftKings SportsBook.

My overall record so far is 70-79 after three really pathetic weeks. That’s the same record as the BGN community.

Here are the latest suggestions when trying to beat the odds.

NFL WEEK 11 GAMES

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (-3): The Saints shouldn’t be slept on. They have one of the very best head coaches in the NFL, Trevor Siemian is displaying some competency, and their defense is strong. But New Orleans is dealing with a ton of injuries and it’ll be too much to overcome in Philly. The Eagles are due for their first home win in nearly a year. PICK: Eagles -3

MIAMI DOLPHINS (-3.5) at NEW YORK JETS: The Eagles really stand to benefit from the Jets winning this game. I actually think Joe Flacco might give them a chance to pull off the upset. But I can’t risk putting the mush on the Jets. I’ll take Miami and live with the loss if/when Flacco comes through for his former team. The Dolphins seem to have some positive momentum going for them after beating Baltimore and the Jets are just looking lifeless. PICK: Dolphins +3.5

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM at CAROLINA PANTHERS (-3): In theory, the big, emotional upset win can be a springboard for more success. But it can also led to a letdown performance the next week. Look no further than how Denver came out after beating Dallas. Both teams kind of qualify for that designation in this game with Washington beating Tampa and the Panthers pulling off an upset in Arizona. Ultimately, Cam Newton’s return to his old home stadium has me thinking Carolina deserves the edge here. PICK: Panthers -3

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at BUFFALO BILLS (-7): Indy’s five wins this year: MIA, HOU, SF, NYJ, JAX. Not exactly a murderer’s row. Buffalo’s stout run defense should be able to keep Jonathan Taylor in check, forcing the Colts to win by relying on Carson Wentz’s arm. Doesn’t sound like the most promising proposition. PICK: Bills (-7)

DETROIT LIONS at CLEVELAND BROWNS (-12.5): The Browns are going to go to the Eagles’ playbook and find a way to run all over Detroit. Hard to put much faith in Tim Boyle making his first NFL start. PICK: Browns -12.5

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (-6.5) at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: The Jags couldn’t prevent Jonathan Taylor from having a big day on the ground against them last week. They’ll also struggle to stop San Fran’s run game. PICK: 49ers -6.5

HOUSTON TEXANS at TENNESSEE TITANS (-10): The Titans are coming off a stretch of five really difficult games. To their credit, they answered the bell in all of them. But they could be primed to a letdown this week. They might be caught looking ahead to next week’s big matchup against the Pats. Tennessee is really banged up and the Texans could keep this one closer than expected. Trap game potential is here. PICK: Texans +10

GREEN BAY PACKERS (-1.5) at MINNESOTA VIKINGS: You might be surprised to see that the Vikings are 6-4-1 against the Packers since 2016. It’s not Green Bay who’s on the winning side of this rivalry. The Vikings need this game more as they try to stay alive in the NFC playoff picture. They’re worth a shot at home underdogs in a game that could be considered a toss up. It’s not exactly like Green Bay’s offense is cooking lately. PICK: Vikings +1.5

BALTIMORE RAVENS (-5) at CHICAGO BEARS: Lamar Jackson is reportedly 50-50 to play due to illness. The Ravens might be able to beat the Bears with their backup anyway. Justin Fields has shown some flashes of potential but he’s been pretty inconsistent on the whole. PICK: Ravens -5

CINCINNATI BENGALS (-1.5) at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: It’s hard to say the Raiders have good vibes given all that’s gone on with them. Their most recent loss to KC could be a sign of more struggles to come. The Bengals are coming off their bye and their passing attack could cause issues for LV. PICK: Bengals -1.5

ARIZONA CARDINALS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (-2.5): Russell Wilson isn’t going to string two really bad games in a row, right? The Seahawks need this win more and the Cards are just too banged up. PICK: Seahawks -2.5

DALLAS COWBOYS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (-2.5): Amari Cooper’s unexpected absence makes taking the Cowboys less of an obvious pick. But it still feels like the right call. A little too much is being made of the Chiefs’ recent defensive improvement considering they faced Jordan Love in one of those games. And one good game against LVR doesn’t necessarily the Chiefs are fully back. The Cowboys have been rolling all year and they’re strong contenders to win this game outright, so why not take the points. PICK: Cowboys +2.5

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (-5.5): It’s really hard to trust the Chargers. They’re just never what they should be. Justin Herbert is great but he’s being limited in part by a conservative offensive coordinator. The Steelers can have some success with Najee Harris against this leaky LAC run defense. Perhaps it won’t be enough for Pittsburgh to win but they should at least keep the game competitive. PICK: Steelers +5.5

NEW YORK GIANTS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (-10.5): Tom Brady isn’t going to let the Bucs lose three in a row. This will be a big get-right game for the reigning Super Bowl champs. PICK: Buccaneers -10.5