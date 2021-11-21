Eagles News: Saints player compares Jalen Hurts to Michael Vick

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

New Orleans Saints’ No. 1 run defense faces only 100-yard rushers in 70 games in Philadelphia Eagles - ESPN

But when asked if Hurts presents the same issues as “typical running quarterbacks,” Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan quickly shot back, “I wouldn’t call him typical.” “I mean, as shifty as he is and the speed he has, he’s probably as close to Mike Vick with that elusive speed, how deadly he is with his ability to scramble and extend these plays, as you’re gonna see,” Jordan said of Hurts, who ranks second among quarterbacks behind Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson this season with 549 yards and 5.72 yards per carry. “For a defensive lineman, it’s something you hate to see because you’re not really allowed to rush now,” Jordan lamented. Saints defensive end Carl Granderson agreed, stressing it’s even more imperative to remain disciplined in assignments. “This game is pretty much like you’re playing Navy or Air Force,” Granderson said of colleges known for option offenses. “Back at Wyoming, I played Air Force every year. So you gotta do your job. Everybody has an assignment. You cannot just run up the field thinking you’re gonna get a sack. That’s what (Hurts) wants you to do.”

Eagles-Saints Game Preview: 5 questions and answers with the enemy - BGN

1 - What’s the confidence level in Trevor Siemian? It seems like Sean Payton can have the Saints playing competitive football no matter who’s under center. [...] It’s pretty high, but honestly, it’s that’s not a surprise with Sean and the coaching staff. He’s proven throughout his time in New Orleans that he can put together a successful game plan with almost anyone who steps up if he gets the time. What’s even more impressive about the Siemian chapter is the trust Payton has given him when you consider the lack of weapons and injures. Trevor had handled it well and appears to just be a cool and calming presence which helps immensely given the current circumstances. This doesn’t mean that Sean couldn’t eventually turn to Taysom Hill, nor is it saying that Trevor is the long-term answer, but in regards to this season? You couldn’t ask for anything more than what Trevor has provided.

Eye On the Enemy #73: Why Week 11 is huge for the Eagles’ playoff odds + Why Miles Sanders should be a major part of the run game this weekend - BGN Radio

On this week’s Eye on the Enemy, John Stolnis explains why the Saints are one of the NFL’s hardest teams to figure out and why this game is absolutely huge for the Eagles’ playoff odds. Also, Saints injuries make them vulnerable and why Miles Sanders should absolutely be a major part of the Birds’ run game this weekend.

Five over/unders for the Eagles’ Week 11 matchup against the Saints - PhillyVoice

Jalen Hurts passing yards: 199.5. It’s interesting that Hurts’ best games have come as he’s passed the ball for fewer and fewer yards. But a run-first attack has been the Eagles’ bread and butter of late and, aside from using his legs to great effect, Hurts has simply acted as a game manager who can keep the defense honest by slinging the ball a few times when necessary. The sophomore signal-caller hasn’t exceeded 200 passing yards since the team’s Week 7 loss to the Raiders, and just that one time since Week 4 against the Chiefs. Some of that has been due to matchups and the flow of the game. The Birds had a monster lead against the Lions a few weeks ago, so of course they didn’t pass much in the second half. The same could be said for last week. The Saints have one of the best rushing defenses in all of football, however, and it will be very interesting to see if Nick Sirianni sticks with the run game or if he tries to amend his attack based on his opponent’s strengths and weaknesses. We are not predicting Hurts goes hog wild and throws for 350 yards on Sunday, but exceeding 200 does sound like a reasonable expectation — particularly with DeVonta Smith’s recent stellar play. OVER.

Young Guns - Iggles Blitz

The return of Sanders could make the run game even better because of his big play ability. Howard and Scott can give you 10 to 15 yard runs. Sanders can give you 50-yard runs. He is a big play RB. There is a potential downside. Howard and Scott are downhill runners, which works really well with the OL. Those guys look for a hole and then hit it. Sanders will sometimes outsmart himself. He will have room to run and instead of attacking will try to find more space, hoping for a big play. When Sanders is at his best, he runs downhill decisively. If there is some space, that’s when the big plays come. If the coaches can get the most out of this group (and Kenny Gainwell), the offense could be really good. Of course, that will be tough to do against the Saints and their #1 run defense. I hope the coaches keep feeding Howard. I think his physical run style has added some juice to the offense and they seem to play with some attitude. Watching a RB drag tacklers down the field or push the pile tends to fire up blockers. Howard has been that guy since coming back.

The Eagles embraced the run without Miles Sanders. What will they do when he returns? - The Athletic

Sanders’ appeal has always been his big-play ability and how he can change the game with one run. The only running backs with more yards per carry on at least 300 carries since Sanders entered the NFL are Nick Chubb, Jonathan Taylor and Derrick Henry. He has five career rushes of at least 50 yards in 35 games. For an offense that values explosive plays, the Eagles would benefit from having Sanders on the field. They just need to determine how to do it without disrupting what has worked during the past three weeks, and Sanders would benefit from better reads upon returning from injury. Thirty yards are better than 3 yards, but a 3-yard gain is better than a 3-yard loss. When considering the way the offensive line is blocking and where Jalen Hurts is in his development, it has become clear the Eagles cannot wait until the third quarter to hand the ball off for a first down. What’s less clear is to whom they should be handing the ball off — and how often.

Week 11 NFL game picks: Cowboys edge out Chiefs; Saints get back on track with win over Eagles - NFL.com

Like Browns-Patriots in the AFC last week, this is a massive swing game in the NFC wild-card race. The Eagles have found an offensive identity that can’t be denied and their line is playing at a higher level than the Saints’ ballyhooed unit. But Philadelphia has steamrolled three straight opponents on the ground who are soft defending the run. New Orleans is ranked first in run defense DVOA. The Saints are battle-tested, showing a toughness since Week 1 against quality opponents that the Eagles haven’t yet displayed. It could happen here, but I’m going to believe that Trevor Siemian’s quality play thus far can continue.

Our Eagles-Saints predictions for Week 11 - NBCSP

This is a big game for the Eagles, but it’s a huge game for the Saints, who are about to face two really good teams over the next two weeks. They really need to win this. The problem for New Orleans is they’re pretty banged up in a few key areas — they’ll be without Alvin Kamara and their starting offensive tackles — and their quarterback is Trevor Siemian. What the Saints do have going for them is a tremendous defense that will most likely make life difficult for the Eagles. Ultimately, I’m going to give a slight edge to the Saints in this game but I see a low scoring-game that comes down to the wire. Unfortunately for the Eagles, they’ll fail to win their first game at home this season. They won’t get another shot until Week 15. Saints 20, Eagles 17.

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks for Week 11 - Fake Teams

QB7) Jalen Hurts: His 549 rushing yards ranks second to only Lamar (639). That’s a solid floor that no one besides those two can offer—Josh Allen is a distant third with 322 yards rushing.

Saints activating RB Tony Jones Jr off IR, per reports - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints roster has been dealing with multiple injuries this season at many positions. This week the roster is thin, getting back Tony Jones and Nick Vannett should give the Saints offense a boost it badly needs.

Where are they now? P Sean Landeta - PE.com

Sean Landeta may have spent 14 seasons as a punter in the NFL with the Giants, Rams, Buccaneers, and Packers before he signed as a free agent with the Eagles in 1999, but Philadelphia is where it started, and is where he’ll be the Eagles Legends Community Honorary Captain of the Game when the Eagles host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. “I had played in Green Bay in 1998 and had one of my best years,” Landeta says. “So in ‘99, I was a free agent and it came down to the Dolphins and the Eagles, and I signed with the Eagles. There were a couple of reasons. One, I had played there (three seasons for the USFL’s Philadelphia Stars), so I was familiar with the town. And another reason is the fact that I had played the year before in Green Bay and had gotten to know (first-year Eagles Head Coach) Andy Reid, (who had been an assistant coach for the Packers the previous seven seasons).

