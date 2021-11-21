The Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) are back at home in Week 11 and will host the New Orleans Saints (5-4) on Sunday afternoon.

Nick Sirianni and his team are fresh off a huge win over the Broncos, in a game that included defensive aggressiveness, good QB decision-making, and an all-around good team effort. Still, they have yet to get a win at home during Sirianni’s tenure, so he could really use a victory this week. The team has also yet to win in back-to-back weeks, so some momentum with a few weeks left before their Week 14 bye would be helpful to finish out the season strong.

Sunday’s matchup marks the second time in as many years that the Saints are making the trip up north, which also marks the second time that veteran safety Malcolm Jenkins has returned home since the Eagles failed to get a new deal in place and he signed with the team that drafted him. Some were concerned about Jenkins’ age and throwing too much money at one of the team’s leaders and stable parts of the secondary — the Week 11 game will mark his 129th consecutive game, and in his two seasons with the Saints, he’s taken no fewer than 84 percent of the defensive snaps each week.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

TV Coverage Map

You get the Eagles game if you’re in the BLUE on the map (via 506Sports.com) below.

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Time: 1:00 PM Eastern

Channel: FOX

Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Shannon Spake (field reporter)

Referee: Scott Novak (Eagles are 4-2 in 6 games as side judge, field judge, and referee.)

Location: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA

NFL Network replay: TBA

Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP | SIRIUS: 138 (NO), 81 (Phi.) | XM: 381 (NO), 226 (Phi.) | SXM App: 822 (NO), 825 (Phi.)

Online Streaming

FuboTV

The Eagles are slight favorites for their home game this week, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Philadelphia Eagles: -2.5 (-145)

New Orleans Saints: +2.5 (+125)

Over/under: 42.5

History Lesson

The Eagles lead the all-time series between these teams, 17-12, and have won two fo the past three meetings. Most recently, they faced off in Philly back in Dec. 2020 with the Eagles winning 24-21 in what was notably quarterback Jalen Hurts’ first career start.

BGN Radio Preview Podcast

CLICK HERE or listen below:

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS

Reacts Results

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

Social Media Information

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Podcast: Follow @BGN_Radio

Eagles 2021 Regular Season Schedule

Week 1 - at Atlanta Falcons (Sept. 12, 1:00 PM ET, FOX

Week 2 - vs San Francisco 49ers (Sept. 19, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 3 - at Dallas Cowboys (Sept. 27, 8:15 PM ET, ESPN) Monday Night Football

Week 4 - vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Oct. 3, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Week 5 - at Carolina Panthers (Oct. 10, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 6 - vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Oct. 14, 8:20 PM ET, FOX/NFL Network/Amazon) Thursday Night Football

Week 7 - at Las Vegas Raiders (Oct. 24, 4:05 PM ET, FOX)

Week 8 - at Detroit Lions (Oct. 31, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 9 - vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Nov. 7, 4:05 PM ET, CBS)

Week 10 - at Denver Broncos (Nov. 14, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Week 11 - vs. New Orleans Saints (Nov. 21, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 12 - at New York Giants (Nov. 28, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 13 - at New York Jets (Dec. 5, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Week 14 - BYE WEEK

Week 15 - vs Washington Football team (TBD, FOX)

Week 16 - vs. New York Giants (Dec. 26, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 17 - at Washington Football Team (Jan. 2, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 18 - vs. Dallas Cowboys (Jan. 9, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)