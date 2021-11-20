Avonte Maddox, Eagles agree to three-year contract extension

The Eagles have been busy locking up members of their 2018 NFL Draft class. Avonte Maddox is the newest player to get a new deal:

Eagles and CB Avonte Maddox reached agreement on a three-year, $22.5 million extension that includes $13.3 million guaranteed, per sources.



And so Maddox and Dallas Goedert, roommates and close friends, both get lucrative extensions 24 hours apart. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 20, 2021

This comes on the heels of Dallas Goedert’s extension on Friday. Maddox joins Goedert, Josh Sweat and Jordan Mailata as 2018 draftees who factor to be in the Eagles’ future.

Maddox has had a bounce-back campaign in 2021. Maddox shined as a rookie in 2018, filling in for injured defenders at both cornerback and safety. His play was up and down in both 2019 and 2020, but he’s been strong this season, especially as of late. Moving back inside to the slot has really helped him. His new contract cements him as this team’s top nickel corner moving forward.

For a team that’s bereft of young talent, betting on Goedert, Maddox, Sweat and Mailata to hopefully care the Birds into a new era of contention makes sense. I’ve been more than critical of Howie Roseman’s draft record, but the 2018 class is looking better and better.