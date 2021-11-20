5 college football players to watch in Week 12

Week 12 of college football brings another slate of exciting games. Here are the top NFL Draft prospects to keep an eye on today.

Kenneth Walker, Running Back, MSU v. Ohio State (12 PM ET on ABC)

Kenneth Walker is bringing his Heisman hopes to Columbus to take the Ohio State Buckeyes. The stakes could not be higher for Walker as a strong game could cement his status as the best player in college football this year while putting Michigan State back in contention for the College Football Playoffs. The draft implications are high too. Kenneth Walker has been running well against talented defenses all year. The Buckeyes will just be another chance for him to show he run against anyone, anytime, anywhere.

Andrew Booth, Cornerback, Clemson v. Wake Forest (12 PM ET on ESPN)

Clemson has been disappointing this year, but Andrew Booth remains one of the best cornerbacks in the country. Wake Forest’s passing game is the engine of their offense and if Clemson wants a chance in this game, Andrew Booth will need to shut down whomever lines up across from him. This is a role reversal of previous years, but Booth is a major factor if Clemson wants to play spoiler.

Breece Hall, Running Back, Iowa State v. Oklahoma (12 PM ET on Fox)

Breece Hall has been excellent for Iowa State all season. The athletic, bruising back is running hard and putting up points every week, totalling 18 touchdowns on the season and over 1,300 yards of offense. Oklahoma’s defense will be Hall’s biggest challenge yet, however, and the Sooners will probably want to bounce back in a big way after Baylor embarrassed them last week. Hall has a big challenge ahead of him, but expect ISU to rely on him to keep them in this game.

Treylon Burks, Wide Receiver, Arkansas v. Alabama (3:30 PM ET on CBS)

Treylon Burks versus the Alabama secondary is the most exciting match up of the day. One of the best receivers in the country taking on a talented, athletic secondary in a high stakes game. It is must-watch TV. Burks continues to carry the Arkansas offense through his explosiveness and ability to make big plays in a variety of ways. Everyone knows he will see the ball a lot against Alabama, the question is what he does with those opportunities.

Devin Lloyd, Linebacker, Utah v. Oregon (7:30 PM ET on ABC)

Devin Lloyd finally gets a chance to shine in primetime. Lloyd has been the best linebacker in the country this year and is the heart and soul of Utah’s defense. Oregon comes to town ranked number three in the country and sporting one of the better rushing offenses in college football. Lloyd will have a chance to show his well rounded game and playmaking ability. His play could very well dictate the outcome of this game.