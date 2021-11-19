Pretty big game coming up for the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend. It’s not quite as simple as this but the feeling here is that the Birds will find a way to make the playoffs if they win. And if they lose to the New Orleans Saints? Well, it’ll be harder to believe they’re actually going to pull it off.

Postseason ramifications aside, this is also a big game because it’s an opportunity to learn more about Jalen Hurts. Can he stack another good performance after playing well against the Denver Broncos? Can he carry the offense with his arm if the Saints are able to shut down Philly’s running game? Is he proving that he’s the franchise quarterback?

Jimmy Kempski and I discussed all this and more in the latest BGN Radio podcast. Call me biased but I genuinely feel like this was an especially good show this week:

Other show topics include:

Some seem ready to say Hurts is the franchise QB. Are you there yet? And, if not, what do you need to see next?

Are Hurts’ second-half struggles against the Broncos being downplayed a little too much?

DeVonta Smith is a beast and the Eagles need to target him more

Black pants: Good or nah?

NFC playoff picture outlook

Which side wins out: Eagles rushing offense or Saints run defense? Jimmy offers an interesting point on why New Orleans might struggle like they did last year

How should the Eagles handle their backfield touches assuming Miles Sanders returns this week?

What to make of Trevor Siemian, who seems to be benefiting from The Sean Payton Bump

NFL picks against the spread for the games involving the Eagles’ 2022 first-round selections and the NFC East

Eagles vs. Saints predictions

Poll Is Jalen Hurts the guy? Yes

No vote view results 75% Yes (136 votes)

24% No (45 votes) 181 votes total Vote Now

