Eagles vs. Saints Final Injury Report: New Orleans rules out several key starters

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their third and final official injury report on Friday in advance of their Week 11 game against the New Orleans Saints.

Three players were ruled QUESTIONABLE: Derek Barnett, Davion Taylor, and Jack Anderson.

Barnett is a new addition to the report. He missed Friday’s practice due to a neck issue. If he can’t play, the Eagles will left with Josh Sweat, Milton Williams (inside-out versatility), Ryan Kerrigan, and Tarron Jackson at defensive end. They also have the option of elevating Cameron Malveaux from the practice squad.

Taylor fully participated in Friday’s practice so it seems like he plans on playing. To be determined if he’ll be able to make it through the game.

Anderson would be a healthy scratch even if he wasn’t hurt so his injury doesn’t impact his situation.

The newly-extended Dallas Goedert fully participated in Friday’s practice and is good to go for Sunday’s game. He’s listed without a game status.

Miles Sanders isn’t listed on the report because it’s limited to the 53-man roster and he’s still on injured reserve. The Eagles have until 4:00 PM Eastern on Saturday to officially activate Sanders from IR. Here’s what Nick Sirianni said about Sanders on Friday:

“We still have time to make that decision. He’s had two good practices in a row. But we’re going to still just think through a couple of things and give it another night and then make a decision.”

The guess here is that Sanders is more likely to play than not but we’ll get more clarity tomorrow.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

QUESTIONABLE

OG Jack Anderson (hamstring)

DE Derek Barnett (neck)

LB Davion Taylor (knee)

...

RESERVE/INJURED

OG Brandon Brooks

TE Jason Croom

DE Brandon Graham

RB Miles Sanders [Activation window is open]

OG Isaac Seumalo

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

The Saints have multiple key players on IR/PUP including starting quarterback Jameis Winston, target monster Michael Thomas, starting left guard Andrus Peat, nickel defender Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, and kicker Will Lutz.

The Saints are also missing several key starters from their 53-man roster. All-Pro running back and pass-catching weapon Alvin Kamara is OUT. Big deal. So is the fact that the Saints will be without BOTH starting offensive tackles in Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk. Not to mention they’ll also be without their sack leader, Tanoh Kpassagnon.

Saints backup quarterback/gadget guy Taysom Hill is questionable to play after being limited on Friday.

The Eagles really need to take advantage of this injured Saints team.

OUT

OT Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder)

RB Alvin Kamara (knee)

WR Ty Montgomery (hand)

OT Ryan Ramczyk (knee)

DT Malcolm Roach (knee)

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle)

QUESTIONABLE

QB Taysom Hill (foot)

...

ACTIVE/PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM

WR Michael Thomas

RESERVE/INJURED

DT Jalen Dalton

DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson

OL Ethan Greenidge

RB Tony Jones Jr.

K Wil Lutz

G/T Andrus Peat

TE Dylan Soehner

DE Payton Turner

QB Jameis Winston