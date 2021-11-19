Dallas Goedert, Eagles agree to four-year contract extension

Dallas Goedert and the Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a four-year contract extension through the 2025 season, according to an official announcement from the team.

The news was first reported by Mike Garafolo. The deal is worth $59 million with $35.7 million guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter.

Goedert, who turns 27 in January, was set to be a free agent after this season. There was wonder about why the two sides hadn’t agreed to an extension with the Eagles previously locking up fellow 2018 draft class members Jordan Mailata and Josh Sweat earlier this season. But it’s done now and Goedert is here to stay.

Goedert is quite clearly one of the best players on the Eagles’ roster. He ranks second (only behind DeVonta Smith) on the team in targets, receptions, yards, and receiving touchdowns. And that’s with having to split playing time with Zach Ertz, who was traded to the Arizona Cardinals last month, for a chunk of the season.

With Ertz gone, Goedert is the Eagles’ undisputed No. 1 tight end for the first time in his entire career. His newfound opportunity should allow him to post the biggest numbers of his career. Goedert is Pro Football Focus’s third-highest overall graded tight end this year and highest in their receiving grade category.

When it comes to the money, Goedert’s $14.75 million annual value makes him the second-highest paid tight end on a per-year basis. He’s just above Travis Kelce at $14.3 million and just below George Kittle at $15 million even. Goedert’s guaranteed money is a new record for his position, surpassing rookie Kyle Pitts’ fully guaranteed deal at $32.9 million.

Not unlike the Mailata and Sweat contracts, the Eagles are betting on an ascending player’s upside here. The team is hoping these young guys can be championship core pieces for years to come.