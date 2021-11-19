Eagles going with all black uniforms against the Saints

The Philadelphia Eagles will be wearing their black pants for the second week in a row.

But whereas they wore white jerseys in their Week 10 win over the Denver Broncos, the Birds will now be sporting matching black tops in Week 11 at home against the New Orleans Saints.

The last time the Eagles wore their alternate all-black look? December 13, 2020 in a win over the ... New Orleans Saints.

It was the Eagles’ most recent win at Lincoln Financial Field.

Perhaps not a total coincidence that they’re going back to the look that worked for them last year. Especially considering the Eagles typically save their all-black uniforms for start times later than 1:00 PM ET.

Regardless of what they’re wearing, the Eagles can count on the Saints bringing fight to this week’s matchup. Sean Payton seems to dislike the Eagles and his team has thrived as underdogs in recent history. The Saints are also really trying to avoid dropping their third straight game as they try to stay alive in the NFC playoff picture.

It’s a big game and the Eagles will be rocking their alternate jerseys for it.