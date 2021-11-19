Eagles News: Sean Payton’s Saints have been dangerous as underdogs

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

NFL picks against the spread: Sheil Kapadia has the Bills, Packers and Cowboys in Week 11 - The Athletic

The Eagles have morphed into one of the most run-heavy teams in the NFL. Last week, in a win against the Denver Broncos, they used a bunch of read elements with Jalen Hurts to rush for 216 yards. But this week, they go up against the best run defense in the NFL. After last week’s cover against the Titans, the Saints are now 9-2 against the spread as underdogs over the past three seasons and 8-0 against the spread as underdogs without Drew Brees. I think this is a bad matchup for the Eagles’ offense, and I don’t have much faith in the Eagles’ defense. The pick: Saints (+2)

Weapon X Mailbag: How will the Eagles fare against the Saints’ top-ranked run defense? - BGN

This Saints run defense is legit. They’re first in rushing yards, yards per attempt and Rush Defense DVOA. They were damn good in 2020 too. They finished the year fourth in rushing yards, fourth in yards per attempt and second in Rush Defense DVOA. Before Jalen Hurts ripped off 106 yards on the ground against them in his first career start and Miles Sanders added 115, the Saints hadn’t had a player rush for over 100 yards against them in 55 games (including playoffs). 55 GAMES! Before the Eagles gashed them in Week 14 2020, the last runner to do so was Samaje Perine on November 19, 2017 (Week 11), as he rushed for 117 yards. Uh, that’s a long time. That benchmark doesn’t matter though. The Eagles already broke that streak. I looked up every single box score. They lost some games. Running backs had 90-yard games on them. Four years is an eternity in the NFL. Even the sun goes down. Heroes eventually die. Horoscopes often lie. Dennis Allen is a great defensive coordinator, but a terrible Eagles team beat them last year.

Is Jalen Hurts the guy? Eagles-Broncos takeaways, Saints game preview, and more - BGN Radio

The Eagles are coming off a win and things seem to be trending in a positive way! Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski discuss takeaways from the Broncos game, preview the Week 11 Saints matchup, make their NFL picks against the spread, and more in this extended episode.

Big Game - Iggles Blitz

The Saints come to Philly on Sunday for the Eagles first big game of the year. The Eagles did play the Cowboys, their biggest rival. They also played the Chiefs, which is big since that means facing old friend Andy Reid. But this…this is different. The 4-6 Eagles have not won consecutive games all year. They are coming off a 30-13 win in Denver and a win on Sunday would give them two in a row and 3 out of 4. The Eagles would be a legitimately hot team. Amazingly, the Eagles have not won a home game this year. They have struggled at The Linc, although usually playing really good teams. Nick Sirianni has preached the importance of having a real homefield advantage to his team. They need a win at home in a big way.

Something has to give: Eagles rushing attack vs. Saints run defense is worth the price of admission - PE.com

The Eagles have run the football well all season, especially so these last three weeks during which they’ve averaged 208.7 yards, an NFL-best figure. New Orleans brings to town its outstanding defense, one that has been best in the league against the run, allowing just 72.9 yards per game this season and a paltry 57 yards per game in the last three weeks. Unstoppable force, meet immovable object, NFL style. “Their offense is unique relative to the run design,” Saints Head Coach Sean Payton told reporters this week in New Orleans. “It’s been real productive – I think probably the last three or four or five weeks, they’ve been running it as well as anyone. So your eye discipline, your scheme, and understanding how you want to defend some of the zone read (is critical). “And then the play-action that comes off of it – they’ve done a good job with explosive plays. Obviously, they’ve added some key weapons in the offseason, all the receivers run well.”

NFL picks and best bets for Week 11: Cowboys cover, Seahawks offer value - ESPN+

DeVonta Smith has caught nine of 12 targets for 182 receiving yards over the last two weeks. With 603 receiving yards this season — third most among rookies — Smith is looking to become the second Eagles player with 650 receiving yards in his first 11 career games since 1970 (DeSean Jackson had 699 in 2008). It’s remarkable how well Smith runs routes for a rookie, and he is also proving he can win at catch points, too. He’s capable of being productive against shadow coverage from Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

The Devil and Mac Jones - Football Outsiders

Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia EaglesMy gut tells me that this is Sirianni’s “starter marriage” coaching job. The Eagles will fire him, next year if not this year, and he will re-emerge as an older and wiser candidate after disappearing into the branches of the Andy Reid coaching tree for a few years. Sirianni and his staff were more unready than clueless early in the season, and while they appear to be learning on the fly, they remain one loopy game plan or gardening metaphor away from sitting right back on the hot seat. Whether Howie Roseman and/or Jeffrey Lurie lose patience in Sirianni this season or give him a second chance depends both on the next seven games and how much control they themselves exert over everyday operations. Philly sports talk would have you believe that Lurie personally calls the offensive plays and Roseman is some sort of creepy puppet master. That’s silly, but Roseman does indeed exert firm roster control and may want to keep it that way. Let’s give Sirianni about a 60% chance of surviving as a sort of dormitory RA, especially if the Eagles keep playing like they did against the Broncos.

Fantasy Football: Best and worst DFS targets in Week 11 - PFF

Worst: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles. DK: $6,800 | FD: $7,700. I had Hurts listed as the worst play last week, and he came away with a below-average performance. This week doesn’t get much easier, as theNew Orleans Saints are up next.. New Orleans has allowed just 128 rushing yards and two touchdowns to quarterbacks this season and ranks seventh in expected points added (EPA) allowed per play. The Saints also happen to rank third in PFF’s defensive grades. Hurts is always a high-floor play, but he’s a strong fade this week due to a tough matchup.

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings: Running Backs for Week 11 - Fake Teams

RB25) Miles Sanders — Tough matchup for Sanders and the Eagles.

NFL Picks Week 11: Everybody Hurts - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints need this game. To go from 5-2 to 5-5 will not only be deflating in the standings, but will also be deflating emotionally. The NFC contenders have done their absolute best to keep the Saints in contention by flailing along with the Saints over the past two losses, but that will not continue to happen. The Saints need to turn things around and it starts with their offense, as the defense has carried the team all year. As for the quarterback matchup, after a huge win in Denver last week, Jalen Hurts will continue his surge by frustrating the Saints defense, who will play well, as usual, but will tire of carrying the team late. Trevor Siemian will unfortunately struggle to find consistency in the passing game, thanks to, you guessed it, the Saints “pass-catchers”, who will once again fail to live up to that name. We will now officially reach that point in a subpar Saints season where the Saints lose another game they shouldn’t, causing fans to declare the team and the season dead and buried. Then, the Saints will do what it is they do, and win the big games everyone thinks they will certainly lose. It is what the Saints do, This one will unfortunately feel like a valley in an up and down season. Philadelphia wins 27-21. Pick: Eagles.

NFL picks, Week 11: How public is betting Sunday slate - DraftKings Nation

Dallas Cowboys (+115) vs. Kansas City Chiefs. Despite being underdogs on the moneyline and against the spread, the public loves Dallas this week against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Cowboys are receiving 77% of the handle and 64% of the bets on the road. Dallas has been one of the better teams in the NFC and is 3-1 on the road this season. The Cowboys are also 3-0 against the spread as road underdogs. I understand why the public loves Dallas, especially with the way that Kansas City has looked. However, the Chiefs might be getting their groove back after their road win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Cowboys at Chiefs second injury report: Tyron Smith still limited, most of active roster practices - Blogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for huge game in Sunday afternoon’s prime spot on television. It’s as high profile of a game as they come with the hot Cowboys facing a resurgent Chiefs squad led by Patrick Mahomes. Will injuries influence the game? Let’s take a look at what is happening. Tyron Smith practiced for the second day in a row, although he has been limited in both those practices. Everyone is hoping he can go, but at least the Cowboys have a backup plan of Terence Steele and La’el Collins.

Giants vs. Buccaneers injury news: Andrew Thomas, Saquon Barkley trending toward returns - Big Blue View

Left tackle Andrew Thomas and running back Saquon Barkley continued on Thursday to progress toward returning to the New York Giants lineup when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. Thomas, who was just removed from the Injured Reverse list on Wednesday, has not played since Week 6 with foot and ankle injuries. “We expect him to be doing part of today,” head coach Joe Judge said on Thursday. “Today will be more a test than yesterday was, yesterday being more of a walk-thru. Today we’ll actually move ‘em around, do more speed work.” Thomas was on the field working during the early portion of practice viewed by media. Significantly, Thomas is not even listed on the Giants’ Thursday injury report.

Three key matchups to watch in Sunday’s Washington Football Team vs. Carolina Panthers game - Hogs Haven

Landon Collins and Cole Holcomb vs. Christian McCaffrey. This week, Collins and Holcomb will have critical jobs against one of the most versatile running backs in today’s league. McCaffrey, who is fully healthy again, accumulated 161 yards from scrimmage against the Arizona Cardinals and played nearly 60% of the offensive snaps for the Panthers. Washington’s discipline in zone coverage has improved over the past couple of weeks. Collins has had many curl-flat responsibilities, while Holcomb has had hook defender responsibilities. This matchup will be essential for both players because McCaffrey is used all over the field. Carolina will utilize him as a check-down option for their quarterback or as the primary receiver in the offense by incorporating option routes for him. These two, and most likely rookie linebacker Jamin Davis, will see a fair share of matchups against the former All-Pro running back.

The Look Ahead #64: Dak vs. Mahomes, Packers vs. Vikings + Week 11 Lightning Round - The SB Nation NFL Show

Each week, Rob “Stats” Guerrera and RJ Ochoa take deep dives into the four biggest games of the week and preview every other game of the weekend in the lightning round. Are we ready to say that Josh Allen’s 2020 season was the best we’ll see of him? All isn’t well with the Packers and the Vikings could very well knock them off. Will Cowboys and Chiefs give us the high-scoring masterpiece we all want to see? It’s time to admit the Chargers aren’t going to take that leap forward that we thought they’d take. Week 11 Lightning Round through the rest of the games.

