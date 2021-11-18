Eagles Injury Report: Dallas Goedert makes progress

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their second official injury report on Thursday in advance of their Week 11 game against the New Orleans Saints.

Three players were LIMITED PARTICIPANTS: Dallas Goedert, Davion Taylor, and Jack Anderson.

Goedert was upgraded after being an estimated DNP on Wednesday. He’s not officially out of the woods just yet but he seems to be trending towards playing on Sunday. Good news for the Eagles.

Taylor spoke to reporters on Thursday, which seems like an encouraging sign. He said he’s dealing with a bone bruise. The guess here is that Taylor plays, though not quite at 100%.

Anderson is usually a healthy scratch anyway so his injury doesn’t change much for his outlook.

Eight players were listed as FULL PARTICIPANTS: DeVonta Smith, Jordan Howard, Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Rodney McLeod, and Shaun Bradley.

Kelce, Johnson, Hargrave, McLeod, and Bradley were upgraded after being estimated as limited on Wednesday. Cox was upgraded from DNP. Everyone from this group is good to go.

Miles Sanders isn’t listed on the injury report since he’s still on injured reserve and not the 53-man roster. Nick Sirianni will potentially address his game status during his Friday morning press conference.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

OG Jack Anderson (hamstring)

TE Dallas Goedert (concussion)

LB Davion Taylor (knee)

FULL PARTICIPATION

LB Shaun Bradley (shoulder)

DT Fletcher Cox (rest)

DT Javon Hargrave (shoulder)

RB Jordan Howard (ankle)

OT Lane Johnson (rest)

C Jason Kelce (rest)

S Rodney McLeod (knee)

WR DeVonta Smith (elbow)

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

The big news out of New Orleans is that Alvin Kamara was downgraded to DNP after being limited on Wednesday. Seems like a bad sign for his chances of playing.

Elsewhere on the injury report, every Saints player who missed Wednesday’s practice also sat out on Thursday. This includes starting offensive tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk. And backup quarterback/gadget guy Taysom Hill and leading sack-getter Tanoh Kpassagnon. Not very good news for Sean Payton’s side.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OT Terron Armstead (knee/shoulder)

QB Taysom Hill (foot)

RB Alvin Kamara (knee)

WR Ty Montgomery (hand)

OT Ryan Ramczyk (knee)

DT Malcolm Roach (knee)

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle)