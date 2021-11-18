NFL claims the Justin Simmons hit that concussed Dallas Goedert was NOT illegal

Many Eagles fans were upset when there was no penalty flag for the Justin Simmons hit that concussed Dallas Goedert in Philadelphia’s Week 10 win over the Denver Broncos. That same audience might not be thrilled to hear no fine is coming Simmons’ way because the NFL believes the hit was, in fact, legal.

NFL senior vice president of officiating administration Perry Fewell presented an explanation on Wednesday afternoon (starting around the 0:37 mark):

Perry Fewell runs through plays from Week 10: pic.twitter.com/afoklpXCXB — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) November 17, 2021

Transcript below:

“In Philadelphia versus Denver, Philadelphia 88 received the ball and began to advance down the field. Denver 21 attempted to tackle Philadelphia 88, who began to lose his balance. Then Denver 31 made a hit on the ball-carrier with his shoulder. When the receiver clearly is a runner and moving with the ball, it is only a foul if the defender lowers his head and initiates contact with his helmet. It is NOT a foul for a shoulder-to-helmet hit on the runner unless he is down or out of bounds.

The logic is sound here when it comes to Goedert being considered a runner. The defenseless receiver rule doesn’t apply since he took about at least five steps before first contact.

That being said, I’ve yet to see a conclusive angle that shows Simmons’ helmet definitely not making initial contact with Goedert’s helmet. It looks like he leads with the shoulder in the clip here but are we 100% sure that the helmets didn’t touch at all? And, even if they didn’t touch, is the league really satisfied with a player almost getting their head knocked off but it being legal because of a technically? Practicality doesn’t seem to win out in this situation.

Regardless, the NFL seems to be convinced. And, thus, Simmons will not be punished for his hit.

Meanwhile, Goedert is still in the concussion protocol. He’s potentially in danger of missing the Eagles’ Week 11 game against the New Orleans Saints.

