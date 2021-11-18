NFL Week 11 Game Picks

Our Week 11 picks for the 2021 NFL season are in!
Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments. You, the gentle reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” column.
After 10 weeks, I’m still in sole possession of first place. But my leading is waning and it’s a relatively open field. The BGN Community is in a three-way tie for third.
When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, the Birds have moved to two-point home favorites after opening up at 1.5 points (per DraftKings Sportsbook).. The BGN staff is feeling unanimously optimistic about Philly’s chances to win their second straight game for the first time in over a year.
NFL WEEK 11 PICKS
|BGN Picks
|BLG
|Shamus
|Tyler
|Sifford
|Alexis
|Stolnis
|Natan
|BGN Readers
|BGN Picks
|BLG
|Shamus
|Tyler
|Sifford
|Alexis
|Stolnis
|Natan
|BGN Readers
|Week 10 Record
|6-8
|7-7
|8-6
|7-7
|5-9
|8-6
|9-5
|7-7
|Season Record
|95-55
|94-56
|89-61
|88-62
|91-59
|89-61
|91-59
|91-59
|Patriots at Falcons
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Falcons
|Vote
|Saints at Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Vote
|Dolphins at Jets
|Jets
|Jets
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Jets
|Dolphins
|Vote
|Football Team at Panthers
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Football Team
|Panthers
|Football Team
|Panthers
|Vote
|Colts at Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Colts
|Bills
|Bills
|Vote
|Lions at Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Vote
|49ers at Jaguars
|49ers
|49ers
|49ers
|49ers
|49ers
|49ers
|49ers
|Vote
|Texans at Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Vote
|Packers at Vikings
|Vikings
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Vote
|Ravens at Bears
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Vote
|Bengals at Raiders
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Vote
|Cardinals at Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Seahawks
|Cardinals
|Seahawks
|Vote
|Cowboys at Chiefs
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Cowboys
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Vote
|Steelers at Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Steelers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Vote
|Giants at Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Vote
MAKE YOUR PICKS
Poll
Which team will win?
-
95%
Patriots
-
4%
Falcons
Poll
Which team will win?
-
16%
Saints
-
83%
Eagles
Poll
Which team will win?
-
63%
Dolphins
-
36%
Jets
Poll
Which team will win?
-
21%
Football Team
-
78%
Panthers
Poll
Which team will win?
-
9%
Colts
-
90%
Bills
Poll
Which team will win?
-
11%
Lions
-
88%
Browns
Poll
Which team will win?
-
91%
49ers
-
8%
Jaguars
Poll
Which team will win?
-
3%
Texans
-
96%
Titans
Poll
Which team will win?
-
79%
Packers
-
20%
Vikings
Poll
Which team will win?
-
88%
Ravens
-
11%
Bears
Poll
Which team will win?
-
65%
Bengals
-
34%
Raiders
Poll
Which team will win?
-
80%
Cardinals
-
19%
Seahawks
Poll
Which team will win?
-
25%
Cowboys
-
75%
Chiefs
Poll
Which team will win?
-
11%
Steelers
-
88%
Chargers
Poll
Which team will win?
-
3%
Giants
-
96%
Buccaneers
Loading comments...