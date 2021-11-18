NFL Week 11 Game Picks

Our Week 11 picks for the 2021 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments. You, the gentle reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” column.

After 10 weeks, I’m still in sole possession of first place. But my leading is waning and it’s a relatively open field. The BGN Community is in a three-way tie for third.

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, the Birds have moved to two-point home favorites after opening up at 1.5 points (per DraftKings Sportsbook).. The BGN staff is feeling unanimously optimistic about Philly’s chances to win their second straight game for the first time in over a year.

NFL WEEK 11 PICKS BGN Picks BLG Shamus Tyler Sifford Alexis Stolnis Natan BGN Readers BGN Picks BLG Shamus Tyler Sifford Alexis Stolnis Natan BGN Readers Week 10 Record 6-8 7-7 8-6 7-7 5-9 8-6 9-5 7-7 Season Record 95-55 94-56 89-61 88-62 91-59 89-61 91-59 91-59 Patriots at Falcons Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Falcons Vote Saints at Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Vote Dolphins at Jets Jets Jets Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Jets Dolphins Vote Football Team at Panthers Panthers Panthers Panthers Football Team Panthers Football Team Panthers Vote Colts at Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills Colts Bills Bills Vote Lions at Browns Browns Browns Browns Browns Browns Browns Browns Vote 49ers at Jaguars 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers Vote Texans at Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans Vote Packers at Vikings Vikings Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Vote Ravens at Bears Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Vote Bengals at Raiders Raiders Raiders Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Vote Cardinals at Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Cardinals Cardinals Seahawks Cardinals Seahawks Vote Cowboys at Chiefs Cowboys Cowboys Chiefs Chiefs Cowboys Chiefs Chiefs Vote Steelers at Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Steelers Chargers Chargers Vote Giants at Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Vote

