Filed under:

NFL Week 11 Game Picks

Predicting the winners of this week’s NFL matchups.

By Brandon Lee Gowton
Philadelphia Eagles v Denver Broncos Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Our Week 11 picks for the 2021 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments. You, the gentle reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” column.

After 10 weeks, I’m still in sole possession of first place. But my leading is waning and it’s a relatively open field. The BGN Community is in a three-way tie for third.

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, the Birds have moved to two-point home favorites after opening up at 1.5 points (per DraftKings Sportsbook).. The BGN staff is feeling unanimously optimistic about Philly’s chances to win their second straight game for the first time in over a year.

NFL WEEK 11 PICKS

BGN Picks BLG Shamus Tyler Sifford Alexis Stolnis Natan BGN Readers
Week 10 Record 6-8 7-7 8-6 7-7 5-9 8-6 9-5 7-7
Season Record 95-55 94-56 89-61 88-62 91-59 89-61 91-59 91-59
Patriots at Falcons Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Falcons Vote
Saints at Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Vote
Dolphins at Jets Jets Jets Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Jets Dolphins Vote
Football Team at Panthers Panthers Panthers Panthers Football Team Panthers Football Team Panthers Vote
Colts at Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills Colts Bills Bills Vote
Lions at Browns Browns Browns Browns Browns Browns Browns Browns Vote
49ers at Jaguars 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers Vote
Texans at Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans Vote
Packers at Vikings Vikings Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Vote
Ravens at Bears Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Vote
Bengals at Raiders Raiders Raiders Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Vote
Cardinals at Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Cardinals Cardinals Seahawks Cardinals Seahawks Vote
Cowboys at Chiefs Cowboys Cowboys Chiefs Chiefs Cowboys Chiefs Chiefs Vote
Steelers at Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Steelers Chargers Chargers Vote
Giants at Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Vote

MAKE YOUR PICKS

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 95%
    Patriots
    (135 votes)
  • 4%
    Falcons
    (6 votes)
141 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 16%
    Saints
    (27 votes)
  • 83%
    Eagles
    (135 votes)
162 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 63%
    Dolphins
    (89 votes)
  • 36%
    Jets
    (52 votes)
141 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 21%
    Football Team
    (30 votes)
  • 78%
    Panthers
    (109 votes)
139 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 9%
    Colts
    (13 votes)
  • 90%
    Bills
    (124 votes)
137 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 11%
    Lions
    (14 votes)
  • 88%
    Browns
    (112 votes)
126 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 91%
    49ers
    (118 votes)
  • 8%
    Jaguars
    (11 votes)
129 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 3%
    Texans
    (4 votes)
  • 96%
    Titans
    (122 votes)
126 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 79%
    Packers
    (102 votes)
  • 20%
    Vikings
    (26 votes)
128 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 88%
    Ravens
    (113 votes)
  • 11%
    Bears
    (15 votes)
128 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 65%
    Bengals
    (81 votes)
  • 34%
    Raiders
    (42 votes)
123 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 80%
    Cardinals
    (98 votes)
  • 19%
    Seahawks
    (24 votes)
122 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 25%
    Cowboys
    (31 votes)
  • 75%
    Chiefs
    (93 votes)
124 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 11%
    Steelers
    (14 votes)
  • 88%
    Chargers
    (111 votes)
125 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 3%
    Giants
    (4 votes)
  • 96%
    Buccaneers
    (122 votes)
126 votes total Vote Now

